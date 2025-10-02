Rams Rack Up Multiple Conference Awards After Strong Performances
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were notified this week that Byron Young and Puka Nacua have won various conference awards after a strong start to the 2025 NFL season. Nacua has been putting in league-leading performances while Young has operated as one of the best defenders in the NFL.
Byron Young
After a fast start to the season, Byron Young has won NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September. Young has five sacks on the season, which is tied for the lead in the NFL, and he forced a fumble against Cam Ward, which helped lead the Rams to victory in their week two matchup.
Young is three sacks away from matching his career high and with his ability to read the game, plus his new workout regime, Young's production has been at an All-Pro level. Young also took over the "Michael Hoecht" role this season, having specialized matchups dialed up for him while making the role his own.
Young is now a front-runner for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Puka Nacua
Puka Nacua was named as the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week for week four after his massive performance against the Indianapolis Colts.
"Nacua had 13 receptions for a career-high 170 yards and one touchdown in the Rams’ 27-20 win over Indianapolis, the most receiving yards by any player in a game this season," per the NFL's Press Release. "Nacua has 42 receptions this season, tied with Cooper Kupp (2022 with the Los Angeles Rams) and Michael Thomas (2018 with New Orleans) for the most receptions by a player in his team’s first four games of a season in NFL history."
"This is the second-career Offensive Player of the Week Award for Nacua, previously winning the award in Week 16 of the 2023 season. He joins Pro Football Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce (four-time winner) as the only Rams wide receiver to win Offensive Player of the Week multiple times."
"Nacua becomes the fifth former BYU player to win Offensive Player of the Week multiple times, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young (12-time winner), Taysom Hill (twice), Jim McMahon (twice) and Marc Wilson (twice)."
Nacua is the NFL's current leader in receptions and receiving yards by a wide margin.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE