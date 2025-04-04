Rams' Sean McVay Speaks on Davante Adams Acquisition
When the Rams announced they were signing All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, the move sent shock waves across the NFL as Los Angeles would be home to one of the most prolific receiver duos in the NFL after Puka Nacua's strong finish to his sophomore season.
Sean McVay and company pulled off a move that shifted the winds of the NFC West as the Rams hope to represent the conference in the next Super Bowl. At the NFL Owners meeting, McVay spoke in detail about making to move itself.
McVay spoke about his reaction to hearing news that Davante Adams would be available in free agency.
"Oh no question. Well, I think you're always identifying when you look at it, especially when you're just talking about, hey, knowing that you're gonna have really a lot of change in your receiving room." said McVay.
"Tutu was a free agent, got him, re-signed, and then you're looking at Davonte, and then you're looking at, okay, some of the other team needs, and what are the different avenues at which you can fill and when a player of his caliber is potentially going to be available, especially where you can talk to him right away when he gets released from the Jets, that is something that we were in tune with."
One of the hallmarks of the Rams' front office is that they are not afraid to go after the players they want. Ndamukong Suh, Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey, and Braden Fiske make up some of the names that the Rams either went after hard with money or trade capital.
"Here's a guy that we had identified early in the process that we would want to be able to you know when you're putting together your free agency plans and you're saying, right based on what his numbers looked like with the Jets, that was probably going to be a direction they were going to go. He was a guy that we had targeted early on in the process," McVay said.
"And so then when it was official that we could talk to him, we made a push. And there was a consistent belief that this was the right direction from coaches from Les [Snead], Kevin [Demoff], Tony [Pastoors] and then Frank Bauer was great to be able to be able to work with as well, to be able to get it done. He and Tony did a great job."
The reason why the Rams are able to operate in the way that they can is through their open channels of communication and their commitment to their responsibilities. Everyone does their job, and no one oversteps. From ownership to staff, everyone does their role and they do it well. That's why the Rams have seven winning seasons in eight years.
