How a Potentially Negative Situation Proved the Rams' Strong Culture
Few things matter as much to professional athletes as receiving fair compensation for their services. Rightfully so, as this is the case for everyone, regardless of profession. However, unlike many other professions, when professional athletes are in search of a new contract, it can lead to holdouts.
Holdouts happen frequntly in the National Football League, with various results and impact. As running back Kyren Williams worked through his contractual issues with the Rams, he refused to hold out and potentially become a distraction for his team.
“For me, I didn't want to give off any type of ill-feeling to my teammates, to the organization, to myself. For me, it was showing up and being present, continuing to be the man that I inspire to be, continue to keep being the athlete that I inspire to be, the teammate, the brother. Everything in my life, it was continuing to get better. The only way I knew how to do that was to be around the people that love me and be around the people that I love," Williams said.
"For me, it was like, why wouldn't you show up? This is what you do. Man, it is just a blessing. I'm so lost for words at times, and I can't really understand it. I can't wait to call my mom again to make sure that it's real and to make sure that all the hard work is finally paying off. So I'm going to continue to keep working the way that I know how to, and I'm going to continue to keep going. That's all I know.”
With his contract now settled and out of the way, Williams can now focus on the task at hand. The veteran running back will play a pivotal role for the Rams this season, but first, he has to take care of a person everyone agrees is more important than football. Williams noted his plans for his mother.
"Retirement [laughter]. Tell my mom, she's good. But I want to first off start by thanking the Lord, everybody who made this possible. [Rams Owner] Mr. [Stan] Kroenke, [Head] Coach McVay, [General Manager] Les Snead, [Senior Manager, Football Administration] Matthew Shearin, my agent Drew Rosenhaus, myself, my mom, my family just for believing in me, allowing me to be able to live out my dream, be able to take care of my family and continue to keep playing ball and continue to keep loving this game like I always have since I was a child, so shout out to them and thank you for them," Williams said.
