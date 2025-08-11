Rams Veteran is Grateful, but Ready to Move On
The Los Angeles Rams and running back Kyren Williams went back and forth for some time as they tried to agree on a contract for the talented running back. Los Angeles needs Williams to live up to the three-year, $33 million deal.
Following training camp, Williams expressed his feelings on finally getting his contract out of the way. It was worth the long wait. The talented running back can finally focus on football. The Rams need all they can get from
“It means everything. For me, I'm all about commitment. I'm all about the loyalty. The people that pour into me, I'm going to pour into you. The Rams have done nothing but that since I've gotten here, since I arrived in 2022. Through all the difficulties that I've had in my journey of injuries and whatnot, they never really batted an eye. Coach McVay has always been there for me since day one," Williams said.
"He's always instilled that confidence in me that I was going to continue to be the player that I hope to be. He's done that since I broke my foot. I remember him texting me in that hotel room, telling me that I'm going to be okay, and I'm going to be better. I just remember sitting in that bed again, I started crying because this means so much to me. For my coach to come out and text me when I was at my roughest times in my rookie year, it meant so much to me. Just knowing that the organization is with me is everything.”
The veteran running back noted what it felt like for his head coach to be such an active participant in the negotiation process. The Rams bringing Williams in only confirmed how critical of a piece he is to their hopes of winning the Super Bowl.
Williams' Deal
“It was everything, being able to have a coach like that. I've had high school coaches like that, but I haven't had a coach that is really connected to me on a real level. Coach McVay, he's more worried about me as a human being than I am a player. So being able to have him in those negotiations throughout the whole time showed me that my coach cares about me," Williams said.
"My coach really wants to see the best for me and he knows and he thinks that I deserve the best. Being in that meeting room with him, being able to explain to him how I felt about where I was coming from and why I felt like I deserved the things that I worked for was everything. Just to be able to allow him to hear that and see the true emotion of what it meant."
