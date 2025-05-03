Who Will Be 3 Most Impactful Rookies for Rams
The Los Angeles Rams drafted six players in the 2025 NFL draft, and overall, they did a good job in the draft. They made most of their big splashes in free agency, so it makes sense for them to have a calm draft this year.
In addition, they're stockpiling picks for next year, which makes them one of the most intriguing teams for the 2026 NFL draft. Without further ado, I would like to rank the top three most impactful rookies for the Rams next season.
The first name up shouldn't come as a surprise, as it's the first player they wanted in the draft. Terrance Ferguson was a player that the Rams had their eyes on, and while there may have been better tight end prospects on the board, he's the player that Sean McVay wanted to work with.
That's huge, as Les Snead has hinted at an increased involvement of the tight end position in the Rams offense next season. The Rams still have Tyler Higbee, but that doesn't mean Ferguson won't see significant playing time as a rookie.
The Rams added Davante Adams to a receiver room that already had Puka Nacua, throwing Ferguson in the mix will only serve to confuse defenses even more as to what they should do to guard the Rams. With how much they'll be using him, he could be a sleeper pick for OROY.
The next rookie who's going to have a profound effect next year for the Rams is their third-round pick Josaiah Stewart. The Rams' defense was among the best last season, but one of the things they struggled with was tackling across the middle of the field and stopping the run.
In 2024, he had 33 total tackles and 8.5 sacks as well as two forced fumbles. The Rams already have a premier linebacker duo of Jared Verse and Bryon Young. Adding Stewart to their roster ensures that even if those players need a break for a couple of drives, they're still secured with a twitchy player who can rush the quarterback but is also adept at wrapping up and finishing tackles.
The same can be said about their fifth-round pick, Chris Paul Jr. He had a very productive season at the University of Mississippi, racking up 86 total tackles along with 3.5 sacks and an interception. He and Stewart have similar roles on defense, where their main priority is to tackle the running back if it's a run, but Paul Jr. also has the speed to break up passes and could work well in a zone scheme for their defense.
