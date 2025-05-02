Les Snead Weighs In on Rams' Increased Tight End Involvement
The Los Angeles Rams used their first pick of the draft on a tight end, which may come as a surprise to some, but it makes complete sense for a team that's trying to win a Super Bowl right now. Tyler Higbee has been their starting tight end for a long time, but his age is beginning to catch up with him.
He's 32, and last year he was only able to play three games for the Rams. Due to this, the Rams weren't able to utilize the tight end in their passing attack as much as they would've liked. Having a tight end with passing upside would complete their offense, and is something they set out to find in the draft.
Terrance Ferguson is who the Rams decided to draft in the second round, and what he brings to the Rams is his versatility, and another weapon Matthew Stafford will use next season to dice up opposing teams defenses.
Les Snead, the general manager for the Rams, recently went on the Pat McAfee show to discuss how the draft went and what he thinks about all the incoming rookies. He also sounded off on the increased involvement the tight ends will get in the Rams' offense next season.
“We have a really good tight end room,” Snead said. “We have a lot of veterans. Everyone in our room has played football. Tyler Higbee has been with us since Sean’s been here. But I know there’s an element of Tyler being at the end of his career.
Who’s going to replace him? And then just adding another tight end to the field. I think when Sean McVay came to us from Washington, they did a lot of 12 personnel, so maybe we’ll add a little bit of that to our repertoire. At the end of the day, good position, and we like the player, as well”.
Some analysts are predicting the Rams won't make the playoffs next season, and I just don't see how, when they'll have this facet of the offense to rely on consistently. The Rams are more prolific as a passing attack when they have a tight end who can serve as a security blanket for Stafford, and now they have that secured.
