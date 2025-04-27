Ferguson Opens Up About What He Brings to the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams traded out of the first round with the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for their first-round pick next year, as well as their second-round pick this year. The Rams then proceeded to use that newly acquired second-round pick on Terrance Ferguson, a tight end from the University of Oregon.
While the Rams have two first-round picks next year makes them one of the most intriguing teams for the 2026 NFL Draft, their pick of Ferguson isn't shocking. They do have a lot of tight ends in their locker room, but many of them are veterans and aren't going to get any better for the Rams.
It isn't like Tyler Higbee is going to unlock a new style of offense in his tenth year in the league, so they need a player that they can mold into the role they desire on offense. Higbee wasn't able to stay healthy last year, but whenever he was on the field, the Rams' offense flowed more smoothly due to him being a security blanket for Matthew Stafford.
That's the opportunity that Ferguson has, for a team in the midst of their Super Bowl window, he has a chance to compete for a championship while being a key contributor to it as well. In a press conference after draft night, he was asked what he brings to the Rams that sets him apart from other prospects.
"I think I bring a lot of things, versatility being the biggest, being able to stretch the field and creating mismatches with linebackers or safeties but also being able to put my nose on somebody. The God-gifted ability, but also the versatility and ability to be able to line up anywhere and be able to make an impact however I need to".
The Rams are turning a new leaf on their draft philosophies and how they approach their picks. They want to build their team through the draft, and Ferguson will be a big part of that. Higbee played for the Rams his entire career up to this point. The Rams are hoping they can replicate that sustained success with Ferguson.
Make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and you will never miss another breaking news story on the 2025 NFL Draft class.
You can also let us know your thoughts on the Rams' draft class so far when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.