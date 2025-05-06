Les Snead Shares Bizarre Rams Story
Every NFL Sunday, hundreds of thousands of football fans get dressed up for game day, donning their favorite jerseys, hoodies, and costumes.
The league is full of dedicated, passionate fans that love to show out for their beloved teams. The Los Angeles Rams know this all too well as not only do they have passionate fans, they have shared a hotel in Seattle with another group of passionate fans.
While on the Rich Eisen show, Rams' GM Les Snead was questioned about a story where the Rams shared a hotel with a furry convention, and not only did Snead confirm it happened, he was more than happy to go into great detail regarding the situation.
"But I do know this, not only have we shared a hotel in Seattle with a furry convention, I think we've done it now twice." Said Snead. "I think it's been twice, I might be wrong, but...let me tell you this too. You think about football. It's September, it's October, it's November, you get to December football and you really need a lift and just think, you've been traveling to the same hotel. It's kind of, you know, it's getting a little, there's some doldrums going on."
"Then you show up in the lobby there, and all of a sudden, you know, you know what, we got a second wind to finish this thing out. I mean, there's actually people. These are actually human beings that showed up and dressed like so it's, it's, and I can say this, if you talk about people who are passionate, they're passionate. That's costume party. I mean, that that's not just, hey, I had to go to this costume party and get something out of the closet that's well thought out. Well intended intentionality."
Snead goes on to jokingly state that Pete Carroll may have been behind the Rams sharing a hotel with the convention since it was in Seattle, a nod to his former NFC West rival.
With the offseason now wrapped up, Snead and the rest of the Rams' brass can now put their entire focus on the regular season and Week 1. The Rams are shooting for a Super Bowl, and we will see if they get there.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another story on Les Snead.
Please let us know your thoughts on Les Snead when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE