Predicting the Rams' 53-Man Roster
The Los Angeles Rams might be walking into the 2025 NFL season with the best roster in franchise history as they have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL, an improving linebacker and defensive back room with an offensive loaded at each position.
The Rams also added six draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft as well as 17 undrafted free agents and are expected to add more camp bodies.
As of writing, this is who I believe will be on the Rams' 53 man roster once week one comes about.
Quarterbacks
Stetson Bennett
Jimmy Garoppolo
Matthew Stafford
Running Backs
Ronnie Rivers
Kyren Williams
Jarquez Hunter
Wide Receivers
Tutu Atwell
Puka Nacua
Xavier Smith
Jordan Whittington
Konata Mumpfield
Tru Edwards
Mario Williams
Davante Adams
Tight Ends
Davis Allen
Tyler Higbee
Terrance Ferguson
Colby Parkinson
Offensive Tackles
Rob Havenstein
Alaric Jackson
Warren McClendon
Trey Wedig
Interior Offensive Linemen
Steve Avila
Justin Dedich
Kevin Dotson
Beaux Limmer
Coleman Shelton
Willie Lampkin
Interior Defensive Linemen
Braden Fiske
Tyler Davis
Desjuan Johnson
Kobie Turner
Poona Ford
Ty Hamilton
Linebackers
Omar Speights
Jared Verse
Byron Young
Josaiah Stewart
Shane Dolac
Nate Landman
Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr
Defensive Back
Kamren Curl
Cobie Durant
Emmanuel Forbes
Kamren Kinchens
Quentin Lake
Jaylen McCollough
Josh Wallace
Ahkello Witherspoon
Jalen Ramsey (conditonal of a trade)
Special Teams
Ethan Evans
Joshua Karty
Alex Ward
Sean McVay spoke about his roster construction after the NFL Draft.
"I mean the question and from some of the things that we've done, you're really saying,
'Okay, the players that you're choosing, what's the vision? How do you anticipate them
contributing not only for the '53' [53-man roster] but for the 48 [active players on gameday]. Are
you going to be active?' Obviously, there are a lot of things that take place that we can't control,
but I do think it's a credit to what's taken place over the last couple years. I think in a lot of
instances because of some of the circumstances and situations that we've had, there’s a
patience that we've had and that we've learned as coaches to give guys an opportunity to come
in."
"They're still going to earn it, but maybe they're going to get more reps than they would've
gotten otherwise. I think it's a positive thing for us to be able to feel like, alright, we can go up
and get some players that there was a consistent buy-in appreciation for. We call them 'hots.'' All
of these guys had 'hot' grades for the people that we had look at them, when you're talking about
coaches and Les' group. When you can have that collective buy-in and then the vision,
everybody feels like they want to bring it to life and these players feel believed in and that's so
important to what we want to be about."