Les Snead Provides Instant Help for Rams' DB Room

The Los Angeles Rams have added a somewhat familiar face to their defensive back room

Brock Vierra

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during a joint practice against the New Orleans Saints at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams, as a result of the injury suffered by defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon on Sunday, have signed veteran cornerback Tre Brown.

Brown is 27 years old and a former fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. After playing for the Seahawks from 2021-2024, Brown joined the 49ers in March for a brief stint that ended in August.

Latest on Witherspoon

Witherspoon has been placed on injured reserve and is expected to be out for a while.

“It would be late," stated Sean McVay on Monday. "I think it's probably 12 weeks so it's a few months. You don't eliminate the total possibility if we're fortunate enough to extend our season, I don't know exactly what date that would fall on."

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Too dumb to think about anything other than getting started on Philly after this. But I would not eliminate that. That's the nice thing about the ‘IR’, you can put a guy on IR and then designate him to return at a later date once you get closer if you haven't used up all the available number of options you can do that with. I would not cancel out him playing again for us this year.”

How Tre Brown Affects the Rams

With Darious Williams stepping back into the three-man cornerback rotation, it's expected that Williams, Emmanuel Forbes, and Cobie Durant will run the rotation and Brown will be on the bench.

“I thought he did a really good job yesterday." stated McVay. "He came in, played 26 snaps and made some good progress. I thought it was a really good reflection of his maturity to be ready to go. [Cornerback Emmanuel] Forbes played almost 50 snaps."

Oct 6, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown (22) breaks up a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"Cobie Durant ended up playing 41 [snaps] I believe. I think it's good to be able to use those guys. I was really pleased with Forbes and with Cobie. I was really pleased with [Cornerback Darious Williams] ‘D-Will’ coming in. We're still in the midst of getting started on Philly, putting that game plan together. I think using all three of those guys will be to our benefit.”

With Brown joining the Rams roster, that means the Rams are expected to take nine defensive backs into their games moving forward.

