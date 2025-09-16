Rams Morning Report: Sean McVay Makes Disappointing Announcements
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams suffered some injury issues in week two and Sean McVay went into detail about them on Monday. Here's what you need to know.
Ahkello Witherspoon
We now have more details on the injury Ahkello Witherspoon suffered on Sunday. Witherspoon has a broken clavicle, which will keep him out of action for 12 weeks if not longer, and while Sean McVay has yet to rule Witherspoon out for the season, McVay did state the Rams will bring someone in for Witherspoon, but it is unknown who that will be or in what capacity.
Witherspoon does not appear to need surgery. It's expected that Darious Williams will step into the three-man cornerback rotation. Witherspoon has been put on injured reserve and his currently eligible to be activated off IR.
Darious Williams
McVay said this about Darious Williams and the injury after the game.
“Darious has done a great job," stated McVay. "We felt like the approach was going to be with those three corners. I've always told you guys, I look at it as we've got four guys that have been excellent. We felt like the three-man rotation was going to be what was best for our group as it related to approaching that game. Darious handled it like a total stud. He was ready to go if need be. I was really proud of him and how he's practiced, how he's responded, but that was the thought process there.”
On Monday, McVay confirmed Williams will play Sunday.
“I thought he did a really good job yesterday," stated McVay. "He came in, played 26 snaps and made some good progress. I thought it was a really good reflection of his maturity to be ready to go. [Cornerback Emmanuel] Forbes played almost 50 snaps."
"Cobie Durant ended up playing 41 [snaps] I believe. I think it's good to be able to use those guys. I was really pleased with Forbes and with Cobie. I was really pleased with [Cornerback Darious Williams] ‘D-Will’ coming in. We're still in the midst of getting started on Philly, putting that game plan together. I think using all three of those guys will be to our benefit.”
Steve Avila
McVay stated Avila will be week-to-week.
“No, I'm not sure," stated McVay regarding if Avila will play on Sunday. "I think he'll be a week-to-week deal. I know he was encouraged with how he felt afterwards and he’s making good progress today, but we'll take that a day at a time. I thought in his absence [Offensive Lineman] Justin Dedich stepped up and did a really nice job yesterday.”
While Avila is making progress, trending towards a return, we won't have any confirmation on where Avila stands until Wednesday.
Braden Fiske
Fiske was limited on Sunday, playing only 13 snaps, with 12 of them being on the pass rush. That was by design because during warmups, Fiske twisted his oblique. It does not appear that Fiske's issue will have an effect on what he does this week, but in the same breath, Fiske's status can not be confirmed until Wednesday.
McVay on Tush Push
“Anytime that you see certain things, you have conversations with the league office to make sure you're understanding, how is it officiated? How can we coach it? I did see some of those things last night and that'll obviously be a big talking point because they're such a damn good team and it's such a successful play for them," stated McVay.
"Those are conversations with the league office, but I'm sure they'll have the same ones and operate within the confines of not getting a little bit of a rolling start before the ball is snapped.”
