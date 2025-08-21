WATCH: Sean McVay 2025 Preseason Week Three Thursday Presser
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams returned to a full practice on Thursday as they ramp up preparations for the 2025 NFL regular season. Following the conclusion of practice, Sean McVay took to the podium.
NOTE: Dresser Winn will start for the Rams in their preseason finale.
Q: Could you comment the offensive line depth and do you anticipate difficult decisions on cut day?
“There will be difficult decisions," stated LaFleur. "The cool part is that's above my pay grade too. There will be some difficult decisions and that's what you want across your entire roster. When you do have that, that means you got better depth. In my three years here, I can't speak before that, but it’s definitely the deepest offensive line that we have had. There are a lot of NFL football players there that are competing for those last spots. You guys know the rigors of this league, 17 games and things are going to happen. Injuries are going to happen. You hope you keep them to a minimum, but you just never know. Those guys just continue to gel and build. Again, theme of the day, but just continue to work on their craft. If their number is called, if they're a backup, they're ready to go and fit right in.”
Q: Where are you on measuring where the team is and where do you want them to be?
“I think the measurement right now is, are we improving each and every single day? Are we stacking the blocks and doing what's necessary to get ourselves prepared for that first week? I don't know how good we are. That doesn't matter to me right now. I just see our guys having an intentionality of improving every single day. When you're worried about that and just improving and coming together as a team, coming together as a unit/position group, handling your own responsibilities, usually good stuff happens at the end right there. I love the approach that these guys just take day in and day out, both as a team and as individuals.”
