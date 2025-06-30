A Mulligan for the Rams' 2014 Draft Miss
Most would agree that hindsight is 20/20. That is the case for many teams following the NFL Draft.
Pro Football Focus recently redrafted the 2014 NFL Draft. That season, the then-St. Louis Rams drafted offensive tackle Greg Robinson from Auburn with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft. He was the highest offensive lineman ever drafted from Auburn but quickly fizzled out.
PFF noted that Mike Evans would have been the pick for the Rams, which would have likely worked out well for the Rams.
"Evans has already put together a historic NFL career. His receiving yardage total hasn't dipped below 1,000 in any of his first 11 seasons, and his elite 92.6 PFF receiving grade since his rookie campaign ranks ninth in the NFL — one spot ahead of 2014 classmate Davante Adams." PFF said.
"Evans has shown no signs of slowing down, as his 90.2 PFF receiving grade in 2024 ranked fourth in the NFL and as the second-best mark of his illustrious career."
Based on his career, and success with quarterbacks of various talent levels, it is fair to assume Evans would have likely still been with the Rams today, alleviating Rams Head Coach Sean McVay's concern of the Rams becoming more versatile and explosive this offseason.
While they accomplished that goal by adding Davante Adams, they may not have needed to do so with Evans still on the team and playing well.
Earlier this offseason, McVay explained how he wanted to improve the Rams' offense.
"It's constant communication between Les [Snead], his group, myself, and our coaches. That's the best thing we have is collaboration. I think we'll have a lot of clarity. You talk about all the different contingency plans, you talk about doing a good job with the players that we know for sure will be a part of our offense moving forward and then a lot of that entails studying teams that you have a lot of respect and reverence for around the league and figuring out, alright, what is that vision?
"How do we want to make sure that we're working towards that vision while also having the necessary fluidity and flexibility? I think there will be a little bit more clarity in the direction that we want to go, but I think if last year taught us anything, it's let’s set a really good foundation. There are things that are consistent, whether you're talking about offense, defense, or in the kicking game, that if you're going to play at a high level, you have to be able to do.
"How you evolve and adapt and adapt tactically always starts with your personnel, how you're attacking the scheme, and then the availability of your players. I feel really good about the communication that existed and the different directions that we can go, especially as it relates to adding quality players just for our team in general, this weekend.
