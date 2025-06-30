One Remaining Move Worth the Rams' Consideration
The Los Angeles Rams have major questions surrounding their defensive backfield, but there is one player they should have few reservations about.
Aaron Schatz of ESPN listed one additional move every team should consider this offseason. He believes the Rams should extend Quentin Lake.
"Lake, a sixth-round pick in 2022, has become an important part of the Rams' defense as both a safety and a nickel slot defender. He's a big reason the Rams led the NFL in DVOA against receivers lined up in the slot last season. Lake's rookie contract ends after 2025, and he'll still be only 27 in 2026. It's time for the Rams to make sure he's around for a while," Schatz said.
Lake is one of the most dependable players in a rather questionable defensive backfield entering the 2025 season. Earlier this offseason, the veteran defensive back explained how his offseason went before reporting back to the team's facility.
"This offseason was fantastic. It first started off with a little bit of pickleball. My girlfriend and I have really indulged ourselves in that sport. It's fun and its light on the body so that was good. Still keeping my cardio up. Then for about three weeks, I took a vacation to Japan and Korea. That was my second time going to Japan, which was phenomenal," Lake said.
Lake noted one of the biggest differences has been for him this offseason, compared to offseasons earlier in his career. The veteran continues to focus on where he can improve as a player, which will make the extension Schatz mentioned more likely.
"As a rookie, you kind of are still figuring out the defense a little bit, trying to make sure that you know all the calls and know where you need to be aligned. Now, being in the same kind of defensive scheme for the last three years, my job now is... I like to do a self-study. A self-study of the things that I can do better with the things that I did well and grade yourself," Lake said.
"A lot of times you're looking at the opponent or you're looking at different schemes that they try to attack you with but in the offseason, it's really good to put together... whether it's a cut up or a whole season's worth of plays of just you so you understand how teams were attacking me specifically, how were teams trying to do certain things against our coverage contours on defense.
"I think now knowing that, you take a dive and understand [that] these are the ways teams like to attack you or this is kind of the footwork that you need to work on or I didn't like the way I blitzed during this play. The more information that you study over time, it allows you to really have a lot of information and notes on things that you can improve on going into this season. That's a little bit [of the] difference of [preparation compared to] early on in my rookie season
