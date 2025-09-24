Rams Legend Adds to His Career Accomplishments
The Los Angeles Rams franchise has had its share of great players. The most recent one to retire is team legend Aaron Donald. Donald played defensive tackle in the NFL with the Rams. He never went anywhere else, and the Rams were one of a kind, with Donald leading the charge on the defensive side of the ball.
Donald was part of the Rams Super Bowl-winning team for the 2021 NFL season. Now the future Hall of Famer is adding another great accomplishment to his football career.
The University of Pittsburgh, where Donald played his college football, is now going to retire his jersey. As a Panther, Donald had a great college career as well. He was one of the best defensive players during his time in college. And now they are going to hang up his jersey. It is something special to see from a player who came from college, where he was great, and then went to the NFL and became one of the best of all time.
Aaron Donald
"Aaron Donald is mainly known for being one of the best defensive players in the NFL throughout the 2010s and into the 2020s. However, before becoming a superstar with the Los Angeles Rams, he was a dominant defensive lineman at Pitt. The school recently announced that it will retire his No. 97 jersey, and Donald’s reaction to the honor was priceless," said Max Dorsey of Pro Football Network.
"There haven’t been many players in NFL history as dominant as Aaron Donald. When he retired following the 2023 season after a 10-year career, he finished with eight first-team All-Pro honors, three Defensive Player of the Year awards, and a Super Bowl title in 2021."
"Before he dominated in the NFL, Donald was a standout defensive lineman at Pitt from 2010 to 2013. The Panthers announced they will honor him later this season by retiring his No. 97 jersey."
"Donald committed to Pitt as a hometown kid, joining the Panthers’ 2010 recruiting class out of Penn Hills High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 247Sports’ composite rankings listed him as a four-star prospect and the No. 31 defensive tackle in his class."
"From the moment he arrived on campus, he was a standout player for the Panthers. During his college football career, he racked up 181 tackles with 115 solos, 66 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, and 29.5 sacks."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE