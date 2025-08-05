Former Rams Star Pulls Off Stunning Feat in Recent Rankings
For years, the Los Angeles Rams trotted out one of the most feared defensive linemen in NFL history. Aaron Donald was a force to be reckoned with, which was no secret. However, his accomplishments are even more remarkable in hindsight.
Pro Football and Sports Network ranked the top 10 seasons by a defensive tackle since 2019. Donald appeared on the list multiple times. Thy rankd his 2020 season as the third-best.
"The 2020 season marked Donald's third career Defensive Player of the Year award, as well as his third award in four seasons. With an Approximate Value of 23, he led the entire NFL in individual value," PFN said.
"Donald played in all 16 games, notching 13.5 sacks in the process. He also finished the 2020 season with 45 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, 28 quarterback hits, and four forced fumbles. The Los Angeles Rams' addition of Leonard Floyd as a pass-rushing threat off the edge provided some more opportunities for Donald to dominate in the trenches."
Donald's recognition did not stop there, as PFSN also ranked Donald's 2019 season as the second-best season by a defensive tackle since 2019. Donald's prime will rank among the best in league history.
"In the six seasons that PFSN has tracked DT+ grades, Donald has graded as the top defensive tackle in four of them. That's particularly impressive when you consider he retired after the 2023 season, meaning he's led the league in four of the eligible five seasons he played," PFSN said.
"Things started hot for Donald in 2019, the first year of tracking. He led the NFL with 20 tackles for a loss, adding 12.5 sacks and 24 quarterback hits in the process. As was par for the course in his career, he was a Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro. He also finished fifth in DPOY voting."
PFSN ranked Donald's 2021 season as the best season by a defensive tackle since 2019. Donald's seasons ranking as one of the top three individual seasons by a defensive tackle puts into perspective how dominant a player he was during his time in the league.
"Donald remains the only defensive tackle in the NFL since 2019 to finish the regular season with an A+ grade by PFSN's DT+ metric. He did it four times. If that doesn't speak to how dominant a player he was, I don't know what will," PFSN said.
"With a near-perfect score of 99.78, Donald ended the year with 12.5 sacks. He ranked third in Defensive Player of the Year voting and earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors. He also contributed 25 quarterback hits, 19 tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles, and a career-high 84 tackles in the Rams' Super Bowl-winning season in 2021."
