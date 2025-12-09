How the Eagles' Loss Impacts the Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Monday, the Los Angeles Rams received a gift from their crosstown rivals as the Los Angeles Chargers knocked off the defening champion Philadelphia Eagles in action from SoFi Stadium.

The Eagles, who defeated the Rams in week three, have sunk to third place in the standings, and after a positive weekend, here's how the result shakes things up for Los Angeles.

Eagles Enduring Rough Patch

The Eagles' loss to the Chargers marks their third straight, as they have struggled to muster a cohesive offensive effort since October. In what is quickly turning into a repeat of the 2023 season, the Eagles' late season meltdown has opened the door in the NFC for someone to take over.

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) embraces Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the Rams ascending along with various teams in the NFC North, the Rams' run to the season finale will have a massive impact on the playoff picture this year.

How This Affects the Rams

While it's not guaranteed, the Eagles' recent run has virtually made the Rams' loss in Philadelphia earlier this season mute. The only way the Eagles factor into the conversation again regarding the number one seed is if they win out and the Rams drop at least two games.

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9), safety Kamren Kinchens (26) and safety Quentin Lake (37) wait in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

In that scenario, it's likely the Rams would not only lose control of the one seed themselves but possibly the division. The Rams are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Washington next week. In that contest, both sides currently sit at 10-3, with the Rams set to play the Detroit Lions this week and the Seahawks are set to play the Colts.

This is where things get interesting. The Rams have two tough games against the Lions and Seahawks before taking on the Falcons and Cardinals to end the season. If the Eagles win out and the Rams lose one of their next three games, that could force the Rams to play their starters in the season finale, despite the possibility of already having the division secured.

The Eagles play the Raiders, Bills, and the Commanders twice to end the season.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

There is one more curveball that gets thrown into this scenario, and that's the Dallas Cowboys. While extremely rare, the Cowboys could win the NFC East. If they somehow pull off that feat, the Rams could host the Eagles, depending on how things shake out.

Regardless, the Eagles' loss last night confirms the Rams remain in the driver's seat as the NFL enters its final quarter of the season.

