Insider Offers Latest on Jalen Ramsey Situation
The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the most consistent and successful franchises in the NFL for the better part of a decade. Head coach Sean McVay has established himself as one of the best head coaches in the NFL with success coaching quarterbacks Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford.
In his early years as head coach, he and general manager Les Snead helped build the Rams into Super Bowl contenders quickly. One of their biggest acquisitions was the trade for former Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who has consistently been one of the best defensive backs in the NFL.
The word "Ramsey" gets fans old and new excited, especially the Rams, who were the former Seminoles' home for four years before being traded to the Dolphins. This offseason, the team announced they were allowing Ramsey to explore a trade and the team that has been linked to him the most is Los Angeles.
Miami Herald's Barry Jackson shared ESPN Insider Adam Schefter's insight on Ramsey, who reported, "there's more interest in Jalen Ramsey than people realize," while noting that a trade could happen in June but if done before, it wouldn't be official until after June 1 for salary cap reasons.
If Ramsey is traded before June 1, the Dolphins would lose over $8.5 million in cap space and bestow a dead money penalty of $25.2 million. If moved after June 1, the dead money penalty would only be $6.7 million while saving almost $10 million on the cap, hence Schefter's note in the report.
Ramsey is a former three-time All-Pro defensive back who was once among the best non-quarterbacks in the NFL. He would eleminate entire portions and halfs of the field due to his awesome coverage prowess, ball skills, tackling ability, and sptail awareness. His time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Rams and Dolphins and a return to the City of Angeles is very much on the table.
Should Ramsey return, the Rams defense adds a veteran, quality playmaker in the secondary. It would be a welcomed addition for Los Angeles as they look to return to the Super Bowl for the first time in five years.
