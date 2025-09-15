Rams Suffer Major Injury Loss
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have made the decision to place starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon on injured reserve after he suffered a broken clavicle against the Titans in his team's week two victory.
Witherspoon is now set to miss at least the next four games before he is able to be reactivated. It is unknown at this time the extent of Witherspoon's injury in terms of a potential timeline.
McVay After the Titans Win
"I thought it was awesome for [Williams] to be ready," stated McVay. "We said that we've got four starting corners. We feel that way. I feel terrible for Ahkello. Love him. Such a bummer. But you do feel fortunate to have the depth where a guy like D Will can step up to be able to supplement both Decobie [Durant] and Forbes."
This indicated the Rams' three-man cornerback rotation will simply swap out Darious Williams for Ahkello Witherspoon.
Witherspoon Was Coming Into His Own
Witherspoon is the most veteran defender on the Rams and despite being a part of the organization for the past three seasons, until this season, Witherspoon wasn't given the trust he deserved and earned a long-time ago.
A practice-squad activation started Witherspoon's career with the Rams in 2023, where he did a fine job filling the void Jalen Ramsey left when he was traded. Despite his work to secure a Wild Card spot, Witherspoon would have to travel the same path to the active roster again in 2024.
In 2025, the Rams gave him a contract early in the offseason so Witherspoon was at OTAs, mini-camp, training camp, and preseason, all things he missed in the prior years, so by not speed-running his lessons on Raheem Morris and Chris Shula's defenses, he settled into a CB1 role this year that he was playing masterfully.
Chris Shula on Witherspoon
Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula spoke about having Witherspoon throughout camp and his impact.
“Any corner that works with [Assistant Head Coach/ Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey [Pleasant], especially in this time of year, you see that growth," stated Shula.
"Ahkello, even though he's one of our seasoned vets on the team, he's still young as a player in football years. He's a guy that continues to grow and get better and develop. You saw it last year and really every year, he gets better throughout the season and you saw how he played at the end of last year. We're hoping, based off the off season and training camp, he can pick up where he left off. His communication was already elite and we expect it to be even better.”
