How Underrated Veteran Will Influence Ram's 2025 Success
The Los Angeles Rams welcomed back defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon this offseason, marking the first time in three years he was able to put in a full training camp session despite having played three season with the franchise.
In 2023 and 2024, Witherspoon was a hero for the Rams, helping bridge the gap following Jalen Ramsey's departure and the full overhaul of the roster. However, despite his heroic efforts, the Rams put him on the practice squad both years, activating him until they were forced to add him to the active roster.
In 2025, the Rams now look to Witherspoon, the most senior player on the defense, to respond once again in what could be the most important of his career.
The Veteran Continues to Make Moves
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame named Witherspoon the 45th most influential player in the NFL.
"Witherspoon has been a journeyman in his career, playing for the 49ers, Steelers and Rams across eight NFL seasons," stated Verderame. "In his ninth year, the 30-year-old is desperately needed by his team, which is long on talent everywhere except at corner. In 2023, Witherspoon played 94% of the defensive snaps before being limited to 13 games and 58% last year. His health and production are a huge key for Los Angeles and its Super Bowl hopes."
Chris Shula Speaks Out
Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula spoke about having Witherspoon throughout camp and his impact.
“Any corner that works with [Assistant Head Coach/ Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey [Pleasant], especially in this time of year, you see that growth," stated Shula.
"Ahkello, even though he's one of our seasoned vets on the team, he's still young as a player in football years. He's a guy that continues to grow and get better and develop. You saw it last year and really every year, he gets better throughout the season and you saw how he played at the end of last year. We're hoping, based off the off season and training camp, he can pick up where he left off. His communication was already elite and we expect it to be even better.”
As Witherspoon enters year nine, he's entrusted with maintaining the integrity of Chris Shula's defense. Considering he showed up big time in the postseason, there's all the reason to believe in Witherspoon, especially after he went toe to toe with Puka Nacua in training camp.
