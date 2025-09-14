Key Rams Defender Out Indefinitely With Injury
During the Rams' week two victory over the Tennessee Titans, starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon left the game with injury and he would not return. After the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed Witherspoon had suffered a broken clavicle. It's not known at this time how long Witherspoon will be out of action.
In Witherspoon's abscense, due to a strategic disadvantage with Emmanuel Forbes and Cobie Durant, the Rams turned to Darious Williams. Williams, the veteran cornerback was benched up to that point. Williams made a critical pass breakup on a Cam Ward pass to Elic Ayomanor and as a result, momentum shifted and the Rams rode it to victory.
McVay on Williams after the game
"I thought it was awesome for [Williams] to be ready," stated McVay. "We said that we've got four starting corners. We feel that way. I feel terrible for Ahkello. Love him. Such a bummer. But you do feel fortunate to have the depth where a guy like D Will can step up to be able to supplement both Decobie [Durant] and Forbes."
McVay benched Williams last week.
McVay on not playing Williams in week one
On Monday, Sean McVay spoke to reporters where he spoke about the decision to bench Williams.
“Darious has done a great job," stated McVay. "We felt like the approach was going to be with those three corners. I've always told you guys, I look at it as we've got four guys that have been excellent. We felt like the three-man rotation was going to be what was best for our group as it related to approaching that game. Darious handled it like a total stud. He was ready to go if need be. I was really proud of him and how he's practiced, how he's responded, but that was the thought process there.”
McVay also stated the Rams have four starting cornerbacks that they like to use in a three-man rotation. Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula went more into the thought process on such a decision on Thursday.
“It was one of those things that we knew was a touch point going into training camp," stated Shula. "We see ourselves as we have four starting corners. We can do things based off matchups, based off the game. It was decided going into that game. I would say the weekend before game week, where we knew going into game week what our plan was."
"Forbes has done an excellent job. I’ve really been impressed with him since he got here in the middle of last year. Then when he started really learning our defenses in OTAs and training camp. He's just been really impressive, the urgency that he plays with and the physicality, the toughness. We just think he can do a lot of really good things.”
