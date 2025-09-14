Rams On Verge of Massive Defensive Departure
The Los Angeles Rams have quickly turned from a franchise known for being an offensive juggernaut into a squad filled with ferocious defenders that have paved the path to essentially every victory since the Rams' victory over the Raiders last season.
However, if the Rams wish to maintain their defensive unit, the team is going to have to make some tough decisions soon. Here's the situation.
Coaches
Sorry to say for Rams fans but Chris Shula is as good as gone. Aubrey Pleasant will likely interview for defensive coordinator jobs and the Rams have a few position coaches who could see some interest head their way for promotions.
Players
Quentin Lake
Captains Quentin Lake and Nate Landman are on the final years on their deal. Lake, a member of the 2022 NFL Draft class, his ability to play various "joker" roles whether as a defensive back or linebacker has earned him multiple responcibilities in Shula's defense. Since he was Shula's former signal-caller, he could go with Shula to his next team if the Rams don't extend him.
The question that Rams have to ask themselves is whether Lake is worth keeping and if they think they have his replacement in Jaylen McCollough or Josh Wallace.
Nate Landman
Landman has been a revelation for the Rams, giving the team a true linebacker partnership with Landman operating as defensive signal caller, while Omar Speights relays information and seeks and destroy.
The Rams have to ask themselves if this is a partnership worth keeping. I think it is. If the Rams make the moves I expect them to make, Omar Speights would still have two more years left on his rookie deal. Landman is on a one year deal and I'm sure somewhere in Les Snead's mind, he's wishing he had Landman last season.
Darious Williams
If the Rams are to re-sign either Lake or Landman, that would likely indicate the departure with Darious Williams. While it appears Williams career in Los Angeles is in peril, considering he was the only defender who didn't play a single snap on Sunday with that being by Sean McVay's design, we have to strongly consider Williams has played his last game as a Rams starter.
Williams holds one of the highest cap hits on the team and the Rams would save millions by cutting Williams after this season.
Kamren Curl
Kamren Curl is another player who has a deal set to expire after this season. Curl is only 26 years old and has found a role that fits his playstyle. Are the Rams willing to lose a talent in the middle of his prime?
Byron Young
While Young is still under contract for two more seasons, including 2025, he might want to open negotiations this offseason. With Kobie Turner, Puka Nacua and others from the Rams' excellent 2023 NFL Draft class wanting deals, how do the Rams manage this situation for the emerging star?
