The Latest on Rams Cornerback Darious Williams
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made the stunning decision not to play veteran defensive back Darious Williams on Sunday. Williams was joined by Jimmy Garoppolo and D.J. Humphries as the three active players the Rams did not use. Here's the latest.
The Latest
On Monday, Sean McVay stated it was a tactical decision not to play Williams and that Williams has been a true professional about everything.
“Darious has done a great job. We felt like the approach was going to be with those three corners. I've always told you guys, I look at it as we've got four guys that have been excellent. We felt like the three-man rotation was going to be what was best for our group as it related to approaching that game. Darious handled it like a total stud. He was ready to go if need be. I was really proud of him and how he's practiced, how he's responded, but that was the thought process there.”
McVay would go on to say that they'll take things a week at a time, and he hasn't made a decision on whether Williams will play this week.
Earlier in the Week
Last Monday, six days before the Rams' season-opener, I asked McVay for his thoughts on Williams.
“He’s a stud. I’ve mentioned it before, we’ve got four guys that we feel really good about at the outside corner spot. Darious [Williams] is a guy that's played a lot of football. He's got a great concept trigger, really good short space quickness and lateral agility. If he gets his hands on the football, he's catching it. I love everything Darious is about as a human being, most importantly. It’s been great reconnecting with him."
"He obviously had the hamstring injury last year that forced him to miss a lot of time early on and have to start from behind when he ended up getting his hamstring. It was a real hamstring pull early on. I think it was the first day of training camp. He’s healthier. I think [Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey [Pleasant], [Safeties] Coach [Chris] Beake, [Defensive Assistant] Mike Harris, [Defensive Coordinator] Coach [Chris] Shula, they do such a great job with that backend as a whole. I love what Darious is for our football team.”
The Analysis
It says a lot for McVay to not play Williams. Ahkello Witherspoon missed practice during the week due to a knee issue, and for Emmanuel Forbes to play as much as he did, despite limited playing time last season.
Williams is a $9.1 million cap hit this season and an $8.6 million hit next season.
Barring new information, Williams' future with the franchise appears to be in jeopardy.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE