Explaining Why the Rams Have Nothing To Fear
The only thing the Los Angeles Rams should be worried about is the health of their players. Star receiver Puka Nacua will hopefully return after the Rams' week 8 bye, and their offensive lineman, Rob Havenstein, should be healthier as well.
The Rams have constructed a roster that's ready to compete for a Super Bowl, given that everyone is healthy. With that being said, are there any moves they can make to bolster their chances of success this season?
NFL Trade Deadline
Tyler Sullivan is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he published an article identifying each team as a seller or buyer for the NFL trade deadline. Despite this being the Rams' last chance with Matthew Stafford, Sullivan claims that the Rams shouldn't make any drastic moves to shake up their roster.
"The Los Angeles Rams are in the thick of the NFC West race at 5-2 and do have multiple picks (including two 2026 first-rounders) to play with at the deadline if they so choose, but they may be better off holding those until the offseason. This roster is already playoff-ready, provided it stays healthy", said Sullivan.
Plenty of mock drafts predict the Rams keeping both of their picks, and for the future of the franchise, it would be irresponsible to use both of them for the sake of this season. After all, all it takes is one bad hit to Stafford for their season and Super Bowl hopes to be over.
Those two losses they have on their season were completely preventable, and the Rams are a couple of mental errors not happening from being undefeated. It may have been a blessing in disguise for them to lose those games in the fashion they did, because that builds up a team and shows the players' resilience for the rest of this season.
If there were a move to be made at the NFL trade deadline for the Rams, it'd have to be something minor that adds depth to the team or accounts for a major injury or something like that. If this team doesn't collapse due to injury, they will be making it into the playoffs and competing for a chance to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.
Please let us know your thoughts on why the Rams have no need to make any moves at the deadline when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.