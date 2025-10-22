Latest Mock Suggests the Rams Taking Care of Their Biggest Needs
The Los Angeles Rams had a statement win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, where they looked like one of the best teams in the NFL. Their offense and defense showed up in front of an international crowd, and they were in total control of the game.
The Rams are right in the mix of the NFC West and shouldn't be counted out as one of the teams to make a deep playoff run. Thankfully for them, they don't have to worry about their winning record negatively affecting their draft picks, thanks to the Atlanta Falcons gifting them a potential top pick, thanks to a draft-day trade they did last season.
2026 NFL Mock Draft
The Rams aren't thinking of the draft; they're fully locked in on making the most of this season and making sure that they make it into the postseason. They have what it takes to make it to a Super Bowl, but if they fall short of their lofty goals, the Rams are left with multiple question marks for their future. The Rams roster is a nice mix of youth and veteran leadership, but they can't be led by those veterans forever.
Mike Renner is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released a third iteration of his mock draft where he attempts to predict which players will go to which teams next season. For the Rams' two draft picks, Renner predicts they will use them to draft a quarterback and a cornerback, Ty Simpson and Avieon Terrell, respectively.
New Face of the Franchise
"Simpson may not have high-end traits, but he continues to pass every test thrown his way. He's now racked up 18 touchdown passes compared to only one interception. He'd be the perfect quarterback to develop in Sean McVay's offense", said Renner.
This isn't the first time that Simpson has been linked to the Rams via a mock draft, and it makes complete sense for the Rams to draft him to be the successor to Matthew Stafford. Stafford and Simpson have similar body types; both of them have big arms, but Simpson is significantly younger.
If they were to draft Sampson in the first round, he'd have one year where he could ride the bench and soak up any knowledge Stafford has to give him. It also gives him time to get adjusted to Sean McVay's offensive scheme before he's made the new face of the Rams.
Another reason why this would be a perfect pairing for Simpson is that the Rams have a young roster that will be ready to compete once Simpson would hypothetically be ready to start. He'd have Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, and Terrance Ferguson all at his disposal in his first year starting for them. Simpson has all the tools to become the next franchise quarterback for the Rams; he'd be a worthy gamble for them.
Much-Needed Addition
"Terrell may not be big, but he's physical and sticky. That's the kind of corner the Rams desperately need. My favorite Terrell stat is that he's forced six fumbles since the start of last season. That's the kind of playmaker you're getting".
A playmaker is exactly what the Rams need in their secondary, and Terrell gives them a cornerback who sticks to opposing receivers like glue and doesn't give up on the play. He's a fearless cornerback who isn't afraid of being physical and establishing himself in the game.
Just this season alone, he's forced three fumbles as well as a sack. He may not be a physical specimen, but he reads offenses well, and the Rams need as much talent as they can get in their secondary.
Their defensive back room is the weakest unit in their entire defense, and if they were just above average, this defense would reach an elite status. Terrell would have no competition for the starting job and would continue to add on to the Rams' young defense. Drafting a cornerback is a must for the Rams next season, and Terrell has the potential to be the next Jalen Ramsey for the Rams.
