Rams Can Add Depth to Offensive Line in 1st-Round
The Los Angeles Rams are ready for the 2025 NFL Draft. The Rams have been the best drafting team in the National Football League over the last few years.
The Rams now matter where they are picking, they always find a way to select talent that other teams seem to overlook or do not even have on their radar. The team will look to do the same in a couple of weeks in Green Bay.
The Rams will look at taking players in various positions based on their needs. The Rams will kick off the draft with the 26th overall pick. The Rams will only be selecting their second first round pick since 2020.
Last season was their first since 2020, when the Rams took Jared Verse in the first round. The team will do their best to take another player who will have an impact like Verse had in his rookie season.
In one recent mock draft they had the Rams taking an offensive lineman in their first round, which will beef up their offensive line. That is an important group for head coach Sean McVay because he knows that his offense cannot go anywhere with a good offensive line, and McVay wants to give veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford the best protection he can.
Nick Baumgarder of The Athletic has the Rams taking offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. out of the University of Oregon in the first round.
"Consistency is lacking, but Conerly’s still a young prospect with elite athletic traits and equally exciting flashes. His potential fit inside an offense that needs run blockers capable of being dangerous on the move and in space could be terrific," said Baumgardner.
This is a good pick for the Rams because last season he saw all the injuries that the Rams had on their offensive line and Conerly can be a starter or can give them the depth they need next season. Conerly can also sit and learn from the veterans on the offensive line before taking over as a starter.
The Rams get their future offensive tackle in the first round with Conerly. It is going to be interesting what the Rams will end up doing with their first round because they have many options and Conerly is certainly one of them.
