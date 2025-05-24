Rams Playmaker Named Impact Offseason Acquisition
The Los Angeles Rams made several moves this offseason, but no move was more important than the way they went about rebuilding their offense through straight firepower.
It seems that there was some hesitancy about bringing in a big name wide receiver for a few years following Allen Robinson's disastrous tenure in Los Angeles, but with Super Bowl ambitions, the decision to sign Davante Adams has Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman.
"Key Metric: 83.3 receiving grade vs. man coverage in 2024 (tied for 17th among qualified WRs)," wrote Wasserman. "Davante Adams may be advancing into his 30s, but he still wins plenty of man-to-man matchups. Last season, he recorded an 83.3 receiving grade versus man coverage. His new teammate, Puka Nacua, ranked 4th on that same list. Meanwhile, the player Adams is effectively replacing, Cooper Kupp, recorded a receiving grade below 67.0 against man coverage in each of the past three seasons."
Adams expressed a desire to return to the West Coast, and with San Francisco interested, the Rams needed to act quickly to secure the services of the All-Pro from the Valley.
Adams spoke about his recruitment by Sean McVay.
"There were a lot of different things that already appealed and honestly coming into it and knowing that this may be a thing that I would be a free agent is already something that was on my radar. After speaking with a couple of players, Sean, and a couple of the other personnel, it was clear that this was where I needed to be. [The Rams were] definitely the most eager organization to reach out, whether it was the understanding of contracts or understanding of where I am in my game."
"Obviously having an opportunity to play with [QB] Matthew [Stafford] is a heck of an opportunity. I can't wait to get started with that and the rest of the team too. Being able to be with a contender at this point in my career is something I've been waiting for a while now. I've been putting the work in to make it happen, but now we got it. It's exciting."
If things work out, the move of essentially trading out Cooper Kupp for Adams will be teach tape for executives around the league, a standard for years to come.
