How a Strategic Trade Could Accelerate the Rams’ Long-Term Vision
The Los Angeles Rams are 4 - 2, and they have one of the most complete rosters in the NFL. In their win against the Baltimore Ravens, they suffered a brutal loss in Puka Nacua, who went down with an injury, and their offense will have to go some time without their top playmaker.
If there ever were an opportune time for their star playmaker to be injured, it might've been now. Their next game is against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and after that, they have their bye week. Nacua would certainly help against the Jaguars, but the Rams have the receiver corps capable of making do without him.
Trade Candidates
Bradley Locker is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down the players most likely to get traded mid-season. The Rams' name was only brought up once during the article, and that was in a hypothetical trade where they secure their future by trading for Anthony Richardson.
"It’s possible that the Colts could want to keep Richardson on their roster, either as insurance for this season or in case they can’t retain Jones this offseason. Still, teams with quarterback questions come March and April could try to get ahead of the curve, stashing Richardson and his potential several months earlier", said Locker.
The Rams trading for Richardson is an interesting proposition, but it all comes down to price. I'm sure the Indianapolis Colts won't be willing to wash their hands of a former high draft pick without a good package in return. The Rams have two first-round picks in the upcoming draft class, but should they really use their draft capital on a player like Richardson?
"The Steelers will confront another offseason of uncertainty under center with Aaron Rodgers set to be a free agent, while Matthew Stafford’s career feels very year-to-year at this juncture despite his elite play".
Richardson's athleticism and arm talent are outstanding, but he still has a lot of work to do despite this being his third year in the league. Trading for him means using their pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft elsewhere, but I'm not sure even with a year on the bench under Stafford, the Rams can salvage the potential that's there.
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.
Please let us know your thoughts on this hypothetical trade when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.