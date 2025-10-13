Ram Digest

NFL Mock Draft: Taking a Glimpse Into the Rams’ Potential Future

The Los Angeles Rams haven't selected players in the first round a lot in recent years. Who are they predicted to draft in this mock draft?

Fernando Alfaro-Donis

Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay reacts in the second half against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
It's never too early to start thinking about a team's future, and for the Los Angeles Rams, their future is the cloudiest out of any team in the league. Their loss to the San Francisco 49ers brought down their chances of making the playoffs, so is it time to start looking toward the draft for the Rams?

I wouldn't go that far. The season is still young, and they have an amazing get-right game ahead of them against the Baltimore Ravens. For Ryan Wilson, sports writer for CBS Sports, it isn't too early, as he wrote a mock draft for the 2026 NFL draft where he predicts the Rams address two positions of need to set themselves up for the future.

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Mansoor Delane
Aug 30, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) celebrates with safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) after a play against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

"A savvy, instinctive CB who excels in both off-coverage and press-man schemes, Mansoor Delane is consistently in the WR's back pocket on intermediate and vertical routes. He has a good understanding of route combinations, will drive on balls in front of him and is a reliable tackler in space", said Wilson.

The Rams have two first-round picks after making a trade with the Atlanta Falcons in the last draft that took place, and with that Falcons pick, they're predicted to draft Mansoor Delane. They're starving for starpower in their secondary, and this would be an amazing addition to their defense.

Ty Simpson
Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"Ty Simpson is a big-armed pocket passer who plays with composure and outstanding mental processing both before and after the snap. He plays with an aggressive confidence and excels at navigating muddy pockets, throwing accurately to all three levels and ripping tight-window throws with anticipation. Simpson is athletic enough to buy time with his legs to extend plays and move the sticks".

With their second pick in the first round, Wilson predicts the Rams go for it all and draft Ty Simpson with their own pick. A quarterback in the first round is exactly what the Rams may need, with Matthew Stafford's contract expiring at the end of next season. Simpson can take a year to sit on the bench and soak up any knowledge he can from Stafford before he retires, and Simpson takes over as the next starting quarterback for the Rams.

