What Rams’ Nacua Injury Means Moving Forward
The Los Angeles Rams may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens, but at what cost? Puka Nacua went up for a touchdown catch and fell down awkwardly on his ankle, which resulted in him having to leave the game early.
He came back into the lineup, but he didn't catch another pass after that. His status is unknown heading into their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and words can't express how catastrophic a loss this is for the Rams' offense.
What Can They Do Now?
This is a loss on so many fronts on behalf of the Rams. Nacua was Matthew Stafford's favorite target and someone he looked to on every play. He was the only constant in an offense that's constantly changing from week to week, and without their glue, the Rams offense threatens to collapse.
They have too much talent on that side of the ball for their offense to completely collapse, but Nacua was their main offensive engine, and to lose him for any amount of time is devastating. Not only is it one of the worst things that could've happened for the Rams, but it also threatens to ruin a historic season from the wide receiver position.
Nacua started off the 2025 season scorching hot, with a streak of four games with more than 100 total yards in each of them. He was held in check against the San Francisco 49ers and against the worst defense in the NFL; this was his chance to get back to putting up lucrative numbers and pushing his Offensive Player of the Year case forward.
He may have even earned MVP votes if he continued at the pace he was at; that's how good he was playing. His simply being on the field elevates their offense and makes things easier on the rest of their pass catchers, and without Nacua, the Rams will be looking for the next man up.
The Rams signed Davante Adams to be their second option, but moving forward, he has to step up and take up more space in their offense if the Rams want to not take a step back on offense. He hasn't been the most consistent receiver to start the season, but with an increased workload, he could improve his play dramatically.
