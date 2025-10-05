Which QB Could Become Sean McVay's Next Reclamation Project
The Los Angeles Rams have had their name thrown into a rumor by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that a talented passer in need of a fresh start would be interested in doing so with the franchise.
Earlier in the week, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler engaged in a discussion regarding if he believes a quarterback will be traded before the deadline.
During the discussion, Colts' quarterback and former first-round pick Anthony Richardson was mentioned by Fowler, claiming he believes Richardson would be open to becoming a member of the Rams.
"One intriguing option is Anthony Richardson Sr., who is stuck behind Daniel Jones in Indianapolis," stated Fowler. "My sense is Richardson would be open to joining a premier playcaller such as Sean McVay as a developmental player so he can reset for 2026."
So with that being said, should the Rams look to make a move for Richardson?
My Take
There is zero reason to trade for Richardson during the season unless someone gets hurt. However, that takes us to the larger question: should the Rams trade for Richardson at all? While my answer in the past has been yes, recent information has flipped my opinion.
If the organization feels good about Richardson, they should get him but I have massive concerns about his ability to assimilate within the locker room, how his playstyle fits the Rams' offense, and how the time on his rookie deal is quickly running out so let's go through those points.
The Locker Room
Richardson's self-substitution will rub the Rams locker room wrong if he does that in Los Angeles and while I'm sure he's learned from the incident, the Rams have zero tolerance for character or effort concerns, especially from the quarterback.
Richardson needs the right environment to learn and grow. The Rams are that environment for some but for quarterbacks, it's either show up or get shipped out, and I don't think Richardson has been properly prepared for that type of instant pressure.
The Rams Offense
Richardson would not be a fit in the Rams' offense because to play quarterback in McVay's system, one must play on time, from the pocket, and be able to make pre-snap reads and adjustments.
Richardson has not proven he is able to do any of those things at an NFL level, and his case doesn't get better when Shane Steichen, the Colts' head coach, has a record of excellent quarterback play with Richardson being the main blemish.
The Contract
Richardson, a 2023 draft pick, currently has this season and next season, plus a fifth-year option on his current deal, an option that will either have to be picked up or declined this offseason. If Matthew Stafford plays out the remainder of his deal, that will give the Rams only the fifth year to evaluate Richardson before they would have to pay him a second deal.
