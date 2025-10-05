Ram Digest

Which QB Could Become Sean McVay's Next Reclamation Project

The Los Angeles Rams have the ability to get a playmaker who is believed to have a desire to play within Sean McVay's system

Brock Vierra

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the field prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the field prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams have had their name thrown into a rumor by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that a talented passer in need of a fresh start would be interested in doing so with the franchise.

Earlier in the week, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler engaged in a discussion regarding if he believes a quarterback will be traded before the deadline.

During the discussion, Colts' quarterback and former first-round pick Anthony Richardson was mentioned by Fowler, claiming he believes Richardson would be open to becoming a member of the Rams.

Anthony Richardson
Sep 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) warms up prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

"One intriguing option is Anthony Richardson Sr., who is stuck behind Daniel Jones in Indianapolis," stated Fowler. "My sense is Richardson would be open to joining a premier playcaller such as Sean McVay as a developmental player so he can reset for 2026."

So with that being said, should the Rams look to make a move for Richardson?

My Take

There is zero reason to trade for Richardson during the season unless someone gets hurt. However, that takes us to the larger question: should the Rams trade for Richardson at all? While my answer in the past has been yes, recent information has flipped my opinion.

If the organization feels good about Richardson, they should get him but I have massive concerns about his ability to assimilate within the locker room, how his playstyle fits the Rams' offense, and how the time on his rookie deal is quickly running out so let's go through those points.

The Locker Room

Richardson's self-substitution will rub the Rams locker room wrong if he does that in Los Angeles and while I'm sure he's learned from the incident, the Rams have zero tolerance for character or effort concerns, especially from the quarterback.

Anthony Richardson
Sep 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) warms up before the match against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Richardson needs the right environment to learn and grow. The Rams are that environment for some but for quarterbacks, it's either show up or get shipped out, and I don't think Richardson has been properly prepared for that type of instant pressure.

The Rams Offense

Richardson would not be a fit in the Rams' offense because to play quarterback in McVay's system, one must play on time, from the pocket, and be able to make pre-snap reads and adjustments.

Shane Steichen
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen meets with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay following the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Richardson has not proven he is able to do any of those things at an NFL level, and his case doesn't get better when Shane Steichen, the Colts' head coach, has a record of excellent quarterback play with Richardson being the main blemish.

The Contract

Richardson, a 2023 draft pick, currently has this season and next season, plus a fifth-year option on his current deal, an option that will either have to be picked up or declined this offseason. If Matthew Stafford plays out the remainder of his deal, that will give the Rams only the fifth year to evaluate Richardson before they would have to pay him a second deal.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.