Sean McVay Can't Get Enough of Rams' Superstar Performance
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Following the Rams loss to the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Sean McVay answered further questions from the press. During his media session, he would praise the performance of quarterback Matthew Stafford, complimenting his heroic efforts as he continually drove the Rams towards the end zone.
McVay on Stafford
During his statements about Stafford, McVay divulged why the loss has essentially lit a fire under the organization.
“It's not taken for granted for us. He’s a great competitor. He certainly gave us a chance with the way that he played and the way that he was able to move, manipulate the pocket, move the ball down the field. I thought he was in total command. I think that's one of the things that you always want to try to be able to figure out, alright, what's the best and different scenarios. I think one of the things that you think about is I know it probably wasn't…I know it wasn’t the best decision to take the ball out of his hands in crunch time on that fourth down last night."
"Even though you might think, ‘Hey, that's the best option for the moment. Are you providing the clarity for the players to be able to execute? Are you putting them in the right spots?’ Whether we win or lose, those are things that we're always asking ourselves as coaches. But he has been outstanding. The crazy thing about Matthew is when you're talking to him after the game, he’s just wondering what he could do differently. That's where you just feel sick for our players because our players, our coaches, they put so much into it and you want to do right by them."
"That's why this one stings, but it is temporary and we're not going to sit here and cry about it. We're going to move forward the right way. It's not going to make this weekend very enjoyable for me, but we'll use it the right way as we come back and we start our preparation for our next game.”
Stafford has been on a roll this season, putting up league-leading numbers. If Stafford continues on this tear, he is on pace to win the first MVP award of his career while Puka Nacua is now on pace to win the triple crown.
Cooper Kupp won the crown with Stafford in the Rams' Super Bowl season of 2021.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE