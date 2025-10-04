Sean McVay Shares Blunt Truth on Rams' Preparedness Level in Loss
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Friday, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media after he was able to decompress after his team suffered a gut-wrenching loss to their arch-rival, the San Francisco 49ers.
Throughout the early portions of the game, the Rams seemed out of sorts, making mistakes here and there, leading to an early deficit. McVay shared his thoughts on his team's preparedness level when it came to taking on a rival on such a short week.
McVay on His Team
McVay was asked about the team's preparations and if he thought they were focused enough.
“I did. I really did," stated McVay. "I love this group. I love the way that they prepare. You give San Francisco credit. There are going to be a lot of things that we wish we handled better, but I think there are a lot of situations that the enemy does have a say. I'll look forward to really diving into this tape and figuring out where we can improve."
"What I continue to feel about this group is they're never out of the fight. They continue to believe and they continue to find a way. You want to talk about two gut punches in terms of how we've lost the two games that we have. We’re a couple execution plays away from being a 5-0 team, but the reality is we're 3-2. How we move forward and how we use this…I can't remember feeling much more disgusted waking up after a tough loss than I have after the two that we've had and it’s because I love this group so much."
"It’s why I said what I did to you guys yesterday is because I feel a tremendous responsibility to do a good job of trying to put our players in positions to have successful outcomes. When I don’t think I've done that or when I think I've can do better or we can do better, it chaps me to no end. I promise you this, I'm going to work my ass off to make sure that I continue to be better for this group. Those are the expectations that I know that everybody in our building will have. This is going to galvanize us. I promise you that.”
The Rams do not have another game until the following Sunday, and they don't play at home till November.
