BREAKING: Rams Make Late Afternoon Tight End Roster Move
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made a move to their tight end room, signing McCallan Castles while waiving Anthony Torres.
Castles, who is 25 years old, is a 2024 UDFA who spent portions of the season on the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers. A three-time All-Big Sky selection during his time at UC Davis, before spending the 2023 season as a member of the Tennessee Volunteers.
Torres, who was making plays throughout training camp, suffered an injury in the Rams' preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.
On Sunday, McVay spoke to reporters regarding Torres.
"Anthony Torres got his ankle," stated McVay. "He’ll be out for a little bit of time."
While there's always the potential for the Rams to re-sign Torres once he gets healthy, Castles now has two opportunities to make his name known. The Rams take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday in preseason action from SoFi Stadium and a potential joint practice.
The Rams are presumed to be set to participate in a joint practice with the New Orleans Saints in Carson, Ca. The Saints, who just played the Chargers on Sunday, are slated to replace the Chargers after head coach Jim Harbaugh was forced to cancel their practice with the Rams due to injuries.
Sean McVay first talked about the idea on Sunday.
“Yeah, we're going try to get with the Saints. [I] had some good conversations with [Saints Head Coach] Kellen Moore after our game last night. Spoke with him this morning. They're obviously getting ready to play right now. I am hopeful that we'll be able to get something coordinated with them on Thursday. It's looking like that's more likely than not that we'll be able to do that. I'll have some more specifics for you guys tomorrow once we finalize those plans.”
McVay updated those plans on Monday.
“For the most part we're just making sure fields are good, we can get the officials and the proper crews. We roughly anticipate starting around 11 o'clock and finishing a little bit after one. I don't know if that's kind of what you're getting at, but I feel pretty good about the possibility of getting that done, better than I felt yesterday.”
