The Rams Answer Critical Questions Against the Cowboys
The Los Angeles Rams soundly defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, behind surprising play on both sides of the ball. I posed five questions that the Rams must answer. Now with the game behind the franchise, let's see what answers they gave.
1. Is the Stetson Bennett hype actually real?
Yes, it is. Bennett needed to do three things in order to rewrite the narrative on his career. Limit turnovers, play within the structure of the offense, make the throws when it counts. He did all three, looking like a seasoned pro. Bennett did himself and his career a massive favor against Dallas.
2. Who is the Rams' RB2?
Blake Corum. There's no doubt about it. While Jarquez Hunter didn't back down and Cody Schrader made noise, Corum was excellent against the Cowboys, scoring two touchdowns while weaving in and out of defenders.
Corum showed that while he remains a problem on the inside, when plays are designed to go outside, lanes for him to accelerate into or cut back from, he typically chooses the correct lane, and it's a scramble to bring him down after that.
3. Can Warren McClendon Jr establish himself as the backup left tackle over D.J. Humphries?
No idea. Shockingly, Sean McVay decided not to play McClendon after ruling Humphries out of the contest. David Quessenberry and AJ Arcuri got the start at the tackle positions.
4. Which receiver stands out?
Xavier Smith. Just wow. Smith cooked the Cowboys secondary, with his efforts leading to back-to-back Blake Corum touchdowns to open the game.
On the Rams' first drive of the game, Bennett his Smith downfield against tight coverage on fourth and six near midfield. On the second drive, the Cowboys defense tackled him with a ball in midair as he blew past them with blazing speed. Xavier Smith, one to watch for.
5. Who will be the surprise defender of 2025?
Pooh Paul Jr. While Josaiah Stewart did secure his first sack of his NFL career, it was Paul who showed off the athleticism, strength, and speed, attacking ball carriers with hunter-like instincts.
While Omar Speights and Nate Landman have the starting off-ball linebacker spots filled, the Rams need a good rotation and the LB3 job is up for grabs. Elias Neal put in a strong performance so the position battle is far from decided by Paul made the biggest impact.
