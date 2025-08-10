Is The Rams' Next Dominant Safety Their Backup Cornerback?
While no one knows which players will make the 53-man roster, it is genuinely assumed that Kam Curl, Kamren Kinchens, and Jaylen McCollough will be included after roster cuts. Nate Valcarcel, Tanner Ingle, and Malik Dixon-Williams are trying to join them but it may be another player who rounds out the room.
One of the more shocking inclusions on the Rams' 2024 roster, Josh Wallace, a National Championship cornerback out of Michigan, was signed as a UDFA and impressed enough to earn a roster spot. However, his usage on defense has been limited due to all the players that make up the cornerback room.
At this point, it's generally assumed the Rams have four cornerback slots filled with Darious Williams, Ahkello Witherspoon, Cobie Durant, and Emmanuel Forbes Jr taking up those spots.
However, Wallace just put himself in position to once again make the roster, but this time as a safety. Wallace was used all around the field on Saturday, displaying the physicality, vision, closing speed, and tackling skill needed to play safety in the NFL.
Sean McVay commented on Wallace's play after the game
“[Cornerback] Josh [Wallace] is so versatile. You look at it and Josh, he played corner, he played star," stated McVay. "Josh is really versatile. He's got a lot of ability to be able to play in a lot of spots and because of the way that our secondary is shaped where we've got some safeties when you look at ‘Tank’ [Safety Jaylen McCollough], [he] can play dime, you look at [Safety] Quentin Lake, [he] can play the nickel position."
"Josh's versatility is really valuable. I don't know if I had it on my bingo card of him slamming somebody and then standing over him. I don't think he meant to be able to do that (laughter). But I love the way that he played and then we'll learn from that. But Josh is all about the right kind of stuff. He's a Ram through and through and he exclusively played safety tonight and I thought he did a really nice job. [Safeties] Coach [Chris] Beake and [Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey [Pleasant], [Defensive Assistant] Mike Harris, those guys do a great job with that back end as a whole.”
The incident McVay is referring to is when Wallace picked up fellow Wolverine and Cowboys TE Luke Schoonmaker, slamming him to the ground.
Wallace can play safety, he can play at multiple levels on the field, and he knows this defense inside and out. Let's to be too caught up with the hysteria of preseason but Josh Wallace might be the Rams' unexpected game-changer this season.
