Will Rams' AFC Foe Be Competition For Jalen Ramsey?
The Los Angeles Rams have reached a standstill when it comes to negotiations for Jalen Ramsey, as the June 1st deadline has passed with Ramsey's contract now being able to be financially feasible to be moved, the Miami Dolphins are open for business as they look to send the star cornerback to a new destination.
Sean McVay made it clear last week that no recent movements on negotiations have been made.
“You and I both know that's not a real date though," McVay joked regarding June 1st. "Here's what I would say. There's not a whole lot that I have to offer. There are a lot of layers with something of that magnitude when you're talking about the caliber of the player, the compensation that they're looking for in return, what does that look like in terms of how they want to handle what he's actually do?
"Obviously, we love Jalen. We know Jalen intimately. There would be some things that we would need to be able to do if that was going to be a direction that we went. We certainly haven't closed the door on that, but there hasn't been a whole lot of dialogue as of late in regard to some of the communication and so we'll see if that changes. These things can happen quickly, but it's really same as what it was a couple weeks ago.”
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin believes that despite the interest from the Rams dating back to the draft, another West Coast team makes sense to sweep in for Ramsey.
"Another high-profile Dolphins veteran whose age and salary could result in a summer split, Ramsey has reportedly been anticipating an exit for a while, despite just signing a $72 million extension last September," wrote Benjamin. "He might soon get his wish of a clean slate, as Miami can save close to $10 million by trading the cornerback after June 1 as opposed to losing $8.5 million by dealing the former Los Angeles Rams star prior to June 1. All signs point to Ramsey playing elsewhere in 2025."
"Prediction: Traded to Raiders"
It would be poetic for Pete Carroll to try and undermine the Rams, but from a football standpoint, the Raiders have a good financial situation and have massive holes in their secondary. Ramsey is both a Raider and a Carroll-type of player, and considering Carroll loves shutdown corners to pair with a run-first offense, it would be a solid pairing.
Only time will tell if Benjamin's prediction comes through. However, considering its Ramsey or nothing for the Rams, don't expect Les Snead to wait around.
