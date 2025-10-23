Rams Defensive Back Continues to Quietly Impress
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams has gone from being a bench player to establishing himself as the team's most consistent cornerback through seven weeks. Williams has been quietly changing the narrative on his 2025 season with strong back-to-back performances against the Ravens and Jaguars.
However, a recent review of Williams' work has him as one of the NFL's best through seven weeks.
"CB Darious Williams ranks 7th in defensive grade (75.2) among all CBs (min 50% snaps played), according to @PFF," wrote the Rams PR team. "His 5 pass breakups this season are tied for the sixth-most in the NFL and he's recorded 4 in the last two games.
The Rams couldn't be happier with Williams, publicly backing him time and time again.
Shula on Williams
“He played a great game and he's taken on a leadership role among those three guys," stated Shula last Thursday. "[Assistant Head Coach/ Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey [Pleasant] does a great job where we come up with a plan and he feels the flow of the game and rolls them or based on matchups, wherever it was."
"It was really good because you could see in the first drive, they attacked him in the boundary and he was able to stand up and he made another really good play in the boot on the comeback. He played some really good football, played good clean ball and played calm out there and I’m happy for him.”
McVay on Williams
“He’s a stud," stated McVay before the start of the regular season. I’ve mentioned it before, we’ve got four guys that we feel really good about at the outside corner spot. Darious [Williams] is a guy that's played a lot of football. He's got a great concept trigger, really good short space quickness and lateral agility. If he gets his hands on the football, he's catching it. I love everything Darious is about as a human being, most importantly. It’s been great reconnecting with him."
"He obviously had the hamstring injury last year that forced him to miss a lot of time early on and have to start from behind when he ended up getting his hamstring. It was a real hamstring pull early on. I think it was the first day of training camp. He’s healthier. I think [Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey [Pleasant], [Safeties] Coach [Chris] Beake, [Defensive Assistant] Mike Harris, [Defensive Coordinator] Coach [Chris] Shula, they do such a great job with that backend as a whole. I love what Darious is for our football team.”
