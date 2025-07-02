Championship Quarterback Named Top Fit for Rams
Arizona State's Sam Leavitt has turned heads over the past 12 months as he led a Sun Devils offense that was once considered one of the worst in college football just a few years ago to being one of the premier systems in the sport.
As a result, Leavitt and the Sun Devils won the Big 12 title last season, their first year in the conference, and despite 2025 being only his third year in college football, many predict he will leave for the NFL after this season.
Arizona State On SI's Tanner Cappellini recently named the five best fits for Leavitt, stating he would be a perfect fit for life after Matthew Stafford.
"Super Bowl Champion Quarterback Matthew Stafford is at the twilight of his career," wrote Cappellini. While still a good passer of the football, Stafford is 37 years old. We have seen quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Drew Brees play into their 40s. However, QBs like Brady and Brees are the exception, not the rule, so Stafford could retire as early as next offseason."
"Leavitt could fit the QB hole, and he would be a great fit in the City of Angels. Rams Head Coach Sean McVay runs a lot of play-action. In a play-action play, the Quarterback will boot out or run to the left or right after faking a handoff. A quarterback will do this to gain momentum under their throw, but they could also choose to scramble instead of throwing."
"Leavitt has great wheels, so he could bring an extra element to the play-action plays. Leavitt is also accurate in the moderate area of the field, which is where many play-action throws are directed."
"McVay's main QBs he has coached have been Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford. McVay has had success with both. He went to the 2018 NFC Championship game with Goff and won a Super Bowl with Stafford in 2021. However, Goff and Stafford are not as mobile as Leavitt. So Leavitt would bring a different element for coach McVay."
It's a confirmed fact that Sean McVay and his extensive coaching tree knows how to develop a quarterback and if Stafford doesn't retire until after 2026, that would give the Rams one year to develop Leavitt, slowly incorperating him into the offense while he learns under one of the most prolific passers in NFL history.
Leavitt's play style fits McVay's system, and with various weapons already surrounding him, Leavitt's contract would allow the Rams to extend many of their young pieces, maintaining the integrity of the team.
