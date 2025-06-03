Rams Rivals' Head Coach Named Hot Seat Candidate
When a football thrown by Kyler Murray blasted Trey McBride in the face, leading to a game-winning interception by Ahkello Witherspoon, it exemplified two undeniable truths. The Rams were heading the playoffs because they capitalized off mistakes and the Cardinals were because they were the ones making them.
To make matters worse, his old team, the Philadelphia Eagles, smashed the Chiefs behind a dominant defense in Super Bowl LIX, the same defense that the Chiefs torched in Super Bowl LVII when under Gannon's command.
Gannon is hated in Philadelphia due to interviewing for the Cardinals job during Super Bowl week with allegations made that the Eagles' brass believes as a result of the tampering, Gannon wasn't focused on the game.
So it's unlikely Gannon could return to the Eagles if he gets fired as Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker named him as one of several head coaches entering 2025 on the hot seat.
"Gannon, like his former Eagles co-coordinator Steichen, enters his third season at the helm without much to show for it," wrote Locker. "But unlike Steichen, things don’t feel quite as dire in Arizona."
"Gannon has mustered only a 12-22 cumulative record with the Cardinals, and his defensive background hasn’t extrapolated. Arizona has ranked 32nd and 27th in defensive EPA per play during Gannon’s first two years, respectively. The team also faces questions about the long-term future of Kyler Murray (82.1 PFF overall grade), who has fluctuated between MVP candidate and question mark."
"Arizona’s roster has been extremely lackluster throughout Gannon’s tenure, which is why it’s hard to fully blame him for the team’s performance. A much-needed infusion of talent was added this offseason via Josh Sweat (70.0 PFF overall grade), Calais Campbell (85.9 PFF run-defense grade), Walter Nolen (88.9 PFF overall grade) and Will Johnson (76.7 PFF coverage grade)."
"The improved roster should mean a more competitive team, and Gannon needs to assert that the Cardinals can battle both divisional and NFC powerhouses in the near future. If Arizona finishes below .500 for a third straight season, it wouldn’t be shocking if Gannon were fired, even if progress is displayed. After all, owner Michael Bidwill canned Kliff Kingsbury in his fourth season despite finishing 11-6 the year before."
Unless something horrible happens, Gannon will likely get enough grace to make it to 2026, but the truth is that he should be competing for the NFC West. The Cardinals roster is stacked and considering some believe Gannon's replacement could already be in the building, he needs to prove it in 2025.
