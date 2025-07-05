Will Rams Face Turbulence in 2025?
The Los Angeles Rams have big hopes for 2025, but USA Today's Nate Davis believes they should also prepare for turbulence.
"There may not be a team in 2025 that seems to legitimately have the potential to win the Super Bowl … or pick in the top five of the 2026 draft — though LA might even do both given GM Les Snead obtained Atlanta’s Round 1 choice next year," Davis said.
"Still, good as they are, the Rams will be quite dependent on aging veterans like Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, RT Rob Havenstein (33) and TE Tyler Higbee (32), among others."
"And with the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks seemingly on the rise and archrival San Francisco 49ers positioned for a resurgence, the ingredients are there for a would-be Hollywood blockbuster to bomb."
The Rams entered the offseason with questions surrounding Stafford's future. With his contract issues resolved, the Rams can now move forward towards what they hope is a successful season. Earlier this offseason, McVay noted his messaging to Stafford throughout negotiations.
"I think what you do is you have an honest conversation. There are four years of equity and a relationship that meant a whole lot to me and a lot to him. There’s a body of work, there are experiences, and there are relationships that'll go on a lot further on past the time that he plays and past when I [finish my career as a] coach," McVay said.
"If you want to say, 'Did I want that and was that the end goal for our group collectively?’ Absolutely, but I think you want to allow him to be able to come to a decision with Kelly and his family that's best for him and that he could get excited about. I think that’s the important thing. You want everybody to feel really good about the partnership.
The Rams have high hopes this upcoming season, and it will be up to Stafford to help make that happen. Los Angeles plans to do much more than finish last in the AFC West.
"You want them to be excited and optimistic. It's so difficult to do what we do year in and year out, and especially what Matthew has to do as a quarterback leading the way. You want to make sure there are good vibes going into it and we were able to check all those boxes," McVay said.
"I think the important thing throughout this was the end goal in mind was always to have Matthew back as the quarterback. There was never any dispute or discrepancy on that. We wanted to make sure we had all the information necessary and didn't want to have to do things in secret or whatever you will."
