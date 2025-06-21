Rams Left Off of Key List
As it turns out, acquisition one of the best pass catchers of a generation while he's still in his prime for an offense that possesses a lethal ariel attack isn't enough to make NFL.com's Bucky Brooks' list of the five teams who had the most productive offseason.
Brooks listed five winners, and they were the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, and the New England Patriots.
So why were the Rams left off the list? Based off what Brooks stated for each team, one would have to believe it was the Rams' lack of action in the defensive back room that caused them to miss out on the list.
The Rams have made it clear, unless it's Jalen Ramsey, they do not want another defensive back.
“No, I feel good about where we're at. Obviously, Jalen's a unique deal, but I think we all feel this way in terms of the guys that have played," stated Sean McVay on May 28th. We've gotten a lot of guys that have played meaningful ball at the corner position at the safety. We've got some different guys that can flex between safety dime, linebacker, the nickel star spot. I think that the way that guys will approach, similar to the previous question, there are a lot of young guys, or maybe even guys that are new to the Rams but have accumulated a bunch of experience that I think are only going to continue to take steps."
However, it is hard to understand why the Bears are on the list and not the Rams.
"The team drafted a pair of mismatch creators in TE Colston Loveland and WR Luther Burden III, who will keep opposing defensive coordinators up all night crafting game plans to neutralize the catch-and-run concepts that will be featured prominently on Johnson’s call sheet," wrote Brooks regarding the Bears.
In that same breath, the Rams picked up Davante Adams, retained Tutu Atwell, and then added Terrance Ferguson and Konata Mumpfield. While the Bears have adequately equipped Caleb Williams with weapons, they're still a giant question mark while the Rams brought in established weapons for a championship offense.
The Rams also reinforced their defensive line with Poona Ford, the defensive tackle from the NFL's number one scoring defense in 2024 and drafted Josaiah Stewart and Ty Hamilton.
The Rams have two new linebackers so I ask, what did the Rams do, outside of being content with their defensive back room, to not make the list?,
