Is Rams' HOF QB Kurt Warner Best UDFA Ever?
Today is the day for the future greats of the National Football League to get drafted.
The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off today and we are going to see which prospects get drafted to which teams. It is an exciting time for all those involved in the draft. From prospects, their families, the NFL teams, and all the fans looking to see who their next player is for their franchise.
For the Los Angeles Rams, they have found success in the draft in recent years. They have been the best drafting team.
They will look to continue that and look to have another great player selected in the first round. The Rams can make their team way better than what it is already, by selecting the right player that fits the Rams needs and their scheme.
But before we get to that, we look at the players who never got drafted but still had a great NFL career. This is why it is important to look at all the prospects in the draft and many are overlooked and not even drafted because the scouts and personnel did not do their homework.
In the history of the NFL there has been great undrafted free agents that went on to have success in the league, but none did what former Rams quarterback and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner did in his career.
FOX Sports ranked Warner has the number one undrafted free agent in history.
"Warner's path to NFL stardom might be the most unique. Well, the story was at least good enough to turn into a movie. After going undrafted in 1994, Warner tried out for the Green Bay Packers, who cut him during training camp. He worked as a grocery store attendant afterward before playing in the Arena Football League and NFL Europe.
Warner eventually latched onto the Rams' roster in 1998, serving as their third-string quarterback before becoming the backup at the start of the 1999 season. When Trent Green suffered a season-ending in the preseason that year, the legend of Warner began. He led the Rams to a Super Bowl title that year and instantly became one of the game's best passers, winning MVP that season. He continued to serve as a key figure for one of the offenses in NFL history, quarterbacking the "Greatest Show on Turf" to another Super Bowl appearance in 2001. While they lost the Super Bowl that year, Warner won his second MVP."
After his period of success with the Rams, Warner found himself in a similar spot to where he started his career by the 2004 season. He was released by the Rams after the 2003 season and signed with the New York Giants in 2004, starting at quarterback for them for the first half of the season.
He became a free agent again the following year, signing with the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year deal in 2005. Warner wound up having a resurgence in Arizona, helping the Cardinals play the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history in 2008 as he earned his fourth Pro Bowl nod that year. He retired following the 2009 season and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.
