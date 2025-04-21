Where Do Rams' Drafts Rank Over Last 5 Years?
The way the Los Angeles Rams have managed the NFL Draft over the last few years has been a masterpiece. F
rom not having a first-round pick from 2016 to 2023, they still have been able to build their team from year to year through the draft. Last year's draft was the first time since 2016 the Rams had a first-round pick. And on Thursday they will have another one.
Even with the good drafting the Rams have done over the last few years one ranking has them at the bottom out of all the NFL teams over the last five years in drafting.
Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic has the Rams ranked 29th in drafting over the last five years. Here is how he broke them down.
Top 50 picks: 3
Pro Bowls: 3
Starting seasons: 28
Best pick: WR Puka Nacua (No. 177, 2023); Worst pick: G Logan Bruss (No. 104, 2022); Best value: RB Kyren Williams (No. 164, 2022)
"This is the other side of the Stafford trade, though this ranking doesn’t tell the real story. That the Rams have remained competitive with hardly any premium picks over the last five drafts is a testament to Les Snead and his staff. Nacua is the best Day 3 pick of the last five years, and the Rams also nailed their top two selections in 2024 (Jared Verse and Braden Fiske)."
For the Rams, this ranking does not give the right view on how they have been the best drafting team without having a first-round pick. But it does not matter to the Rams as they will do their best to be the best drafting team in the 2025 Draft as well. If they can do that, they will be favorites to go back to the Super Bowl under head coach Sean McVay and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.
The Rams have addressed most of their needs in free agency but still have some out there on the defensive side of the ball. The Rams will kick off the draft with the 26th overall pick. And the Rams can find different talent in different positions at No. 26.
The Rams will have their draft board with players they want to go after, and if they have that player in the first round, they will pick them. Teams have been trying to be like the Rams in the draft, but they have not caught up to them.
