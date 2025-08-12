WATCH: Tuesday's Rams 2025 Preseason Week Two Practice Highlights
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams will have a new look this week as assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant will operate as head coach when the team takes on the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday from SoFi Stadium.
Watch Tuesday's Practice Highlights Below
On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay took to the podium to provide various updates on the health of Matthew Stafford.
Q: Are you concerned about Stafford’s health or not?
“I think the fair answer is, I'm going to take it a day at a time as well," stated McVay. "I can't be 27 days from now in Houston. We have to be able to have agility and flexibility, and that's not exclusive to Matthew. That's really for all our guys. I think the most important thing is, number one, my job is to support him, put my arm around him and let him know that, hey, love you. I'm sorry that we're going through this let's keep a positive mindset and let's continue to attack this thing to try to be able to get our hands around it so that he can feel as good as possible when we open up against Houston. I do think it's important to be able to get some work in, but not at the expense of following the plan that we've talked about. I think the truest thing is, stay one day at a time, continue to support him and then I'll defer to the experts on where we're at with things that are a little bit outside of my area of expertise. I do have total trust and confidence in our medical group. You guys know how I feel about Reggie and the medical advice that he's getting, and nobody wants to get it figured out more than he does as well.”
Q: Would Stafford play this week if there was a game?
“I don't know that. I think he still probably would be able to play it just based on how he feels, but because of how he felt overall, it's like what's the risk/reward with us being 27 days out? Now I'm not minimizing how important every single day is. I don't want that to get mixed up. When you are making decisions, you have to say, ‘Number one, what's best for the player?’ And then ‘What is best for our football team?’ In this instance, the approach, knowing that he was going to do some individual and how he felt, just didn't think that that was worth it for us. He’d be the one that could be able to tell you whether or not he'd be able to play. He looked damn good throwing the other day. Nobody's tougher than him and has overcome more stuff than he has. We also want to see if we can have him feeling as good as possible. That's super important. I feel like that's a real responsibility that we take as coaches to try to put our guys in the right spots to be successful but also be able to feel good.”
