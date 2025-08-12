Sean McVay Shares Latest Update on Rams Offense
The Los Angeles Rams offense, even beyond Matthew Stafford's health issues, have a lot of question marks regarding what they'll look like when they take on the Houston Texans during the NFL season opener.
To find some answers, I asked Sean McVay several questions on Sunday and while the nine-year veteran did a great job at providing an answer without actually providing an answer, he did give insight into his thoughts on several players.
Has a decision been made on who would replace Alaric Jackson if he's unable to play week one?
"Yeah, we're still evaluating that," stated McVay. "I think it's been really good. I think [Offensive Lineman] D.J. Humphries has come in and done a really good job. I've been really impressed with [Offensive Lineman] Warren McClendon. He's done an excellent job at right tackle and I think he's shown that he's capable of playing at left. [Offensive Lineman] David Quesenberry is another guy that's really been able to show he's a really good player in this league for a long time. He can play the right or the left spot. It’s a good thing to be able to have that kind of depth, but we'll continuously evaluate. I've been pleased with those three guys. I think D.J. has really played his best ball as of late, which has been cool to see.”
Considering the departures of Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson, how have you modified your offense to fit the needs of the wide receiver room?
“The good thing is you get a player like [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams] in. We'll miss both those guys. They were great teammates and great contributors. I love both of those guys for what they were to the locker room. You guys [media] obviously know the experience with Cooper and how much I love him. [Robinson] ‘D-Rob’ was such a breath of fresh air. He was so fun to be around the last couple years. We'll definitely miss those guys.
On a positive, I'm really encouraged by the improvement from a lot of guys you've seen from year one to year two. You look at [Wide Receiver] Xavier Smith, you look at [Wide Receiver] Jordan Whittington, and you look at the improvement of even [Wide Receiver] Puka [Nacua] going from year two to year three and [Wide Receiver] Tutu Atwell getting another year of experience has been awesome. Then you bring in somebody like Davante Adams and he's been awesome. We’re continuing to figure that out and that's a positive thing for us.”
How will Kyren Williams be more involved in the passing game?
“I think there's a possibility of that. I think those are always things you're looking to try to evolve and adapt and do a better job of as a coach for these players. I don't think he's limited in some of the things that we can take advantage of. Certainly, the pass game is something that comes to mind. He's shown that he's capable of that when he's been given his opportunities. We probably have to do a better job of being able to find them for him, especially me.”
