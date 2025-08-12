COLUMN: It's Time to Get Honest About Rams' Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams have a problem and that problem is Matthew Stafford's health. Stafford, who began his acclimation process on Saturday, suffered yet another setback on Monday. Stafford didn't practice on Monday since his back issues flared up again, spending the day seeking red light therapy.
“It didn't respond the way that you wanted it to," stated Sean McVay in his presser. "When he was out here working out, it was great and then it's like anything else, let's communicate. We all know there's nobody that's tougher than this guy and so we are going to still be safe. But I think more than anything he wants to be out there more than anybody. His teammates can't wait for him to be out there, but I'm going to defer to [Senior Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] and Dr. [Robert] Watkins and then listening to Matthew's feedback because we felt like it wasn't in alignment with how he was feeling to progress accordingly.”
I was on the ground at the Rams facility in Woodland Hills to figure out exactly what is going on and here's my take.I think McVay is being as genuine as possible because his frustration is clearly stemming from a feeling of despair. That's my read anyway.
The problem is that McVay keeps telling reporters timelines that Stafford isn't hitting. Remember McVay said Stafford would be doing individual work during training camp and he would be phased back in after the team's initial four-day block. That didn't happen.
I am not concerned about Stafford playing week one because I believe he will. Stafford continues to be a positive teammate and the most important part is that he showed up to the facility. That means he can walk which is a positive.
The problem is that I'm not sure he'll make it past week one. While the only people who really know what is going on won't speak in detail on what is exactly going on, that's fair because we're talking about a person's medical issues. However, if he can't make it to practice, how is Stafford going to be able to absorb hits?
While I can only speak off what I know, if Stafford continues to miss deadlines, it might be time to shut him down right now. Give him another six weeks or so to get right and let Jimmy Garoppolo begin the season.
I like Jimmy Garoppolo. I've enjoyed watching him play. However, if Garoppolo is going to play, the Rams should prefer him playing in September, having commanded the offense through camp than in a January playoff game where he's been sitting on the bench.
Only McVay can make that decision but he knows it, I know it, and everyone knows it. That Super Bowl ambition is in jeopardy and what he does now regarding his starting quarterback will come back to bite him if he makes a mistake.
Let Stafford slow down his recovery. Instead of 60 passes out the jump, lower it because this team is too good to be put in a bad position right now.
This is Sean McVay's moment. This is where the greats separate themselves. How does he manage? Let's find out.
