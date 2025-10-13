3 Immediate Fantasy Takeaways from Rams Win Over Ravens
The Los Angeles Rams didn't need much to get back in the win column against the Baltimore Ravens. With Lamar Jackson missing his second straight game, the Rams were able to keep their opponents out of the end zone entirely, cruising to a 17-3 win to move to 4-2 in the 2025 NFL season.
Baltimore may have been without its quarterback, but it did get a bit healthier this week, with star defensive backs Kyle Hamilton and Marlon Humphrey returning against LA. That seemed to make a pretty significant difference for a unit that gave up 44 points to the Houston Texans in their last outing.
However, the Rams were held back by their own injuries more than anything. Puka Nacua exited the contest early in the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury. He was able to return midway through the third period, but didn't record a single catch after he initially went down.
Rams offense could be in trouble
1. Matthew Stafford
The Baltimore Ravens had their defense closer to full strength against the Los Angeles Rams, but it's not like they were an elite force even when they were healthy. They were able to keep Matthew Stafford mostly in check in Week 6, though. He finished the game with just 181 yards on 17-of-26 passing with one touchdown.
With Puka Nacua out for the majority of the second quarter, the passing game never fully found its footing. If he ends up having to miss any real time this year, Stafford and Head Coach Sean McVay have to find a way to keep the offense rolling, or else the Rams' quarterback might be unplayable in fantasy if Nacua isn't available.
2. Davante Adams
The natural assumption would be that Davante Adams would take a step up for LA's attack anytime Nacua is out. However, he caught just two passes for 24 yards during the 14 minutes of game time that the Rams' WR1 was on the sidelines. In total, he had four receptions for 39 yards.
There's a chance that Adams might be hurt more when Nacua's out, due to the increased defensive attention thrust upon him in those times. That'll throw his fantasy viability into the air anytime that Puka's unavailable, just like with Stafford.
3. Kyren Williams
Kyren Williams continues to prove why he's one of the safest picks in fantasy football. He didn't have a crazy game by any means, but still finished with 16.7 full-PPR points against the Ravens.
Baltimore's run defense stepped up, allowing just 50 yards on 13 carries for Williams, although he did find the end zone once. He also caught two passes for 37 yards, including an impressive jump ball for 30 by the sideline.
