Rams Can't Fall for Trap Game Week 6 vs. Ravens
The Los Angeles Rams are seeking to right the ship in Week 6. They have a great opportunity to do so, going on the road to take on a Baltimore Ravens team that has absolutely cratered amid a slew of injuries. The last time we saw them, it was in a 44-10 beatdown at the hands of the Houston Texans.
The Ravens won't have many of their key players against LA, either. Most notably, star quarterback Lamar Jackson has been ruled out with a hamstring issue, as Baltimore hopes to be able to get him back after next week's bye. The Ravens will also be missing Roquan Smith, Chidobe Awuzie, and Emory Jones Jr., among others.
That's led to the Rams being comfortably favored on the road for Week 6. This has the classic makings of a trap game for LA. Baltimore has its back against the wall, currently 1-4 and seeking to end its three-game losing streak. However, the Ravens aren't the only team coming into this matchup after a crushing defeat.
Rams looking to avoid second straight trap game
The Los Angeles Rams certainly have to be wary of a trap game against the Baltimore Ravens, but in all honesty, they should be accustomed to it now. They just fell victim to one last week. They're coming off a loss in which they were highly favored over a San Francisco 49ers team also mired in injuries.
They couldn't get the win over backup quarterback Mac Jones, despite the Niners' offense also missing most of its top weapons, including George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, and rookie standout Ricky Pearsall. LA's defense couldn't generate enough stops against San Francisco's JV team. The Rams' offense did enough to keep pace, but also shot themselves in the foot multiple times.
Clearly, Head Coach Sean McVay's squad wasn't playing up to its caliber. The Rams have to make sure they bring their A-game to Baltimore, even against an inferior opponent. All five members of NFL.com's panel of editors picked LA in this one, with a lopsided 12.8-point average margin of victory. Gennaro Filice had them over the Ravens, 40-14:
"The Rams rank second in total offense, while the Ravens rank second-to-last in total defense, presenting an obvious mismatch in Los Angeles' favor. And yet, I'd rather talk about what to expect when the Ravens have the ball -- because that makes me even more bullish on the Rams. It goes without saying that Baltimore isn't the same without Lamar Jackson, but the quarterback's health isn't the Ravens' only problem on offense."
"Derrick Henry ran wild in the season opener at Buffalo, but a late fumble helped cost Baltimore the game -- and seemingly sent the 31-year-old back into a tailspin. In the four games since, Henry has carried the ball 46 times for just 148 yards (3.2 ypc) with two touchdowns and two fumbles (one lost). That is NOT encouraging entering this contest, given how the Rams have fared against star rushers over the past three weeks... It sure feels like Baltimore needs a superhuman performance from King Henry in order to win this game, but L.A. hasn't allowed a 100-yard rusher this season."
