Rams vs. Ravens: Three Key Matchups to Watch

Key offensive playmakers could help decide the Los Angeles Rams matchup vs. the Ravens.

Jared Feinberg

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) makes a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams are hoping to get back on track this weekend following their "mini-bye" as they travel to the East Coast to face the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens.

Four weeks ago, this looked like a potential explosive matchup between two championship contenders. Unfortunately, the Ravens have been devastated by injuries and are quickly on the path to missing the postseason if their key players don't get healthy.

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is hugged by head coach Sean McVay as time runs out against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Los Angeles will look to take their frustration from last Thursday night's overtime defeat to Baltimore, and these three key matchups could help them do that, including involving three star playmakers.

Rams WRs Puka Nacua and Davante Adams vs. Ravens defensive backs

We all know how great Puka Nacua has been this season and is well on his way to another 1,200-yard season, health withstanding. His pass-catcher mate, Davante Adams, is still the great route runner, high-end ball skills player he has always been. Both will possess major challenges for a struggling Ravens secondary, and that is putting it lightly.

Baltimore has allowed the second-most passing yards per game, and their top two cornerbacks, Marlon Humphrey and Jaire Alexander, have each allowed at least six catches for 100 yards and a touchdown this season. Nacua and Adams could see more productive games ahead, including this weekend against the Ravens.

Rams running back Kyren Williams vs. Ravens run defense

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Through five games, this is where the Baltimore Ravens are in key defensive rushing categories:

  • 146.4 rushing YPG allowed (29th)
  • 0.12 EPA per rush allowed (31st)
  • 3.35 rushing yards after contact per attempt allowed (23rd)
  • +1.08 yards over expected per attempt (32nd)

This is a key opportunity for Williams to rebound after some rough moments last week. The Rams are 21st in rushing yards per game, and this weekend could help improve that number with Williams and teammate Blake Corum featured often in the run game.

Rams pass rushers vs. Ravens offensive tackles

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

There is a real argument that the Rams have the best pass rush in football through five weeks. With 78 pressures, good enough for fifth in the league this season, the duo of Jared Verse and Byron Young has been electric and could find themselves with another productive day against the Baltimore offensive edges.

With left tackle Ronnie Stanley remaining out, former Ram Joe Noteboom has not done well in his absence, allowing the third-most quick pressures and the highest pressure rate in the NFL (minimum, 50 snaps), according to NFL Pro and Next Gen Stats. Los Angeles has a chance to unleash their top edge rushers on Noteboom, which won't bode well for Ravens backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) forces a fumble by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

